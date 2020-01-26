Global High Performance Polymers (HPP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global High Performance Polymers (HPP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global High Performance Polymers (HPP) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide High Performance Polymers (HPP) market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global High Performance Polymers (HPP) breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.
Aromatic ketone polymer is the fastest-growing segment, both in terms of volume & value in the high performance plastics market.They possess the outstanding thermal stability, mechanical properties, and chemical resistance.
Polymers are broadly classified on their molecular arrangement as amorphous or crystalline. In an amorphous polymer, the molecules are arranged in a random fashion and in a crystalline polymer, the molecules are arranged in a specific order. On the basis of application, polymers are broadly categorized into commodity, engineering, high-performance, and ultra-polymers. Although high-performance polymers fall under the high-cost product, the functionalities and performance offered by them justify their cost.
The introduction of new governmental regulations, the rising focus of major players towards improvising the design and weight of vehicles, and the growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles, result in an increased demand for lightweight vehicles. Technavios research analysis on the global high-performance polymers market has identified the rising need for lightweight automobiles as one of the major factors that will have a positive impact on this markets growth. Automobile manufacturers in the US are focusing on achieving an average fleet fuel efficiency of around 36 miles per gallon by 2017 and more than 54 miles per gallon by 2025, as set by the corporate average fuel economy (CAFE). This in turn, offers growth opportunities for polymer manufacturers to develop advanced and innovative high-performance polymer automotive components.
Countries in North America, especially the US and Canada are the largest consumers of high-performance polymers. The demand for high-performance polymers is increasing in this region and the vendors in the high-performance polymers market are focusing on introducing new polymer products with customized offerings. The growth of the automotive industry, especially in China and India and the rapid industrialization is the major factors fueling the demand for high-performance polymers in APAC.
Global High Performance Polymers (HPP) market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for High Performance Polymers (HPP).
This report focuses on the top manufacturers High Performance Polymers (HPP) capacity, production, value, price and market share of High Performance Polymers (HPP) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
Celanese Corporation
Daikin Industries
Evonik Industries
Solvay
Sumitomo Chemical
Arkema
DIC Corporation
DuPont
Kuraray
RTP Company
Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (SABIC)
Unitika
High Performance Polymers (HPP) Breakdown Data by Type
Fluoro Polymer
Liquid Crystal Polymers
Polyamides
Polyimides
Polyketones
Polysulfones
Others
High Performance Polymers (HPP) Breakdown Data by Application
Mining
Oil & Gas
Automotive
Electronics
Aerospace
Printing Inks
Elastomers
Textiles
Water Treatment
Food & Beverage
High Performance Polymers (HPP) Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
High Performance Polymers (HPP) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global High Performance Polymers (HPP) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key High Performance Polymers (HPP) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of High Performance Polymers (HPP) :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
