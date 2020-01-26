GLOBAL INDIA IVD (INSTRUMENTS & REAGENTS) MARKET RESEARCH REPORT, MARKET SIZE, STATUS, REVENUE, CONSUMPTION, IMPORT AND FUTURE FORECAST TO 2019-2025

Summary:A new market study, titled “Discover Global India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market Upcoming Trends, Growth Drivers and Challenges” has been featured on WiseGuyReports.

Introduction

India In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) market is likely to exceed US$ 1.8 Billion mark by 2025. The IVD industry in India has been witnessing immense progress. Major technological advancements and higher efficiency systems have taken the sector to new heights. Advanced cutting-edge technologies are being used to understand disease prognosis, thereby strengthening the sophistication level of the participants in the sector. The growing demand for personalized medicines, innovations in diagnostic techniques, increasing preference for point of-care testing among the general population, a growing geriatric population base and increase in disposable incomes is driving the growth of the IVD sector in India.

In India, the emerging trend of corporate players establishing diagnostic centers in small towns and rural areas tends to provide opportunities for the import of automated systems and reagents. For instance, Metropolis Healthcare has announced plans to add 800 collection centers, and 10 labs by end of Fiscal Year 2019. Moreover, global IVD companies are expanding their operational footprint in India which presents a growing market for their products like ready-to-use test kits equipped with features like high specificity and acute diagnostic analysis. Thus, IVD market in India is growing at an extraordinary pace and the country has the potential to emerge as a global manufacturing hub in the medical devices space.

@Get Free Sample Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3908851-india-ivd-instruments-reagents-market-share-registration-regulations

India IVD Market Segment Analysis

• Biochemistry is the leading segment in India IVD market.

• Immunochemistry holds the 2nd position in India IVD market being followed by Hematology.

• Microbiology is the fastest growing segment of the Indian IVD market.

• The Indian urinalysis (instruments and reagents) market was in the range of US$ 20 – 25 Million in 2018.

• Molecular diagnostics and Coagulation segments are competing closely with each other to grab maximum share of the pie.

India IVD Market Company Analysis

• Roche captures maximum share of the India IVD market.

• Siemens and Transasia held the 2nd and 3rd position in Indian IVD market.

• TransAsia has a strong presence in small and medium-sized independent diagnostics centers across India.

• Abbott Laboratories, Sysmex Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Biomerieux are other top four players in the India IVD market.

• Global IVD companies are expanding their operational footprint in India which presents a growing market for their products.

iGATE RESEARCH report titled “India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market, Share, Registration, Regulations & Classification of IVD and Key Players Analysis – Forecast to 2025” provides a comprehensive analysis of the India In-Vitro Diagnostics (IVD) Market.

This 100 Page report with 62 Figures and 4 Tables has been analyzed from 7 View Points:

1) India IVD Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

2) India IVD Market Share and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

3) India IVD Market & Forecast – By Segment (2012 – 2025)

4) India IVD Market & Forecast – Key Players Sales Analysis (2015 – 2025)

5) Registration for In Vitro Diagnostic in India

6) Regulatory and Classification of IVD in India

7) India IVD Market – Growth Drivers & Challenges

India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market – By Application Segments

1. Biochemistry

2. Immunochemistry

3. Hematology

4. Urinalysis

5. Microbiology

6. Molecular Diagnostics

7. Coagulation

8. Others

India IVD Market & Forecast – Key Players Analysis

1. Roche Diagnostic

2. Siemens

3. Transasia Bio–Medicals Ltd.

4. Abbott Laboratories

5. Sysmex Corporation

6. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

7. bioMérieux

8. Others

Data Source

iGATE RESEARCH employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports. This report is built by using data and information sourced from Proprietary Information Database, Primary and Secondary Research Methodologies, and In house analysis by iGATE Research dedicated team of qualified professionals with deep industry experience and expertise.

Research Methodologies

Primary Research Methodologies: Questionnaires, Surveys, Interviews with Individuals, Small Groups, Telephonic Interview, etc.

Secondary Research Methodologies: Printable and Non-printable sources, Newspaper, Magazine and Journal Content, Government and NGO Statistics, white Papers, Information on the Web, Information from Agencies Such as Industry Bodies, Companies Annual Report, Government Agencies, Libraries and Local Councils and a large number of Paid Databases.

@Get Detailed Report at https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3509901-global-electrolytic-tinplate-coil-market-research-report-2019

Table of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

3. India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market Share and Forecast (2012 – 2025)

3.1 By Segment – India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market Share and Forecast

3.2 By Company – India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market Share and Forecast

4. India IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market and Forecast – Segment Analysis (2012 – 2025)

…………..

9. India IVD Market – Challenges

9.1 Limited Manufacturing Capabilities in the Small & Medium Companies

9.2 Indian IVD Market Restrained by Fragmented Structure and Lack of Reimbursement

List of Figures:

Figure 2-1: India – IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market (Million US$), 2012 – 2018

Figure 2-2: India – Forecast for IVD (Instruments & Reagents) Market (Million US$), 2019 – 2025

Figure 4-1: India – Biochemistry (Instruments & Reagents) Market (Million US$), 2012 – 2018

Figure 4-2: India – Forecast for Biochemistry (Instruments & Reagents) Market (Million US$), 2019 – 2025

Figure 4-3: India – Biochemistry Instruments Market (Million US$), 2012 – 2018

Figure 4-4: India – Forecast for Biochemistry Instruments Market (Million US$), 2019 – 2025

Figure 4-5: India – Biochemistry Reagents Market (Million US$), 2012 – 2018

@Enquiry Before Buying https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3908851-india-ivd-instruments-reagents-market-share-registration-regulations

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com