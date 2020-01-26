Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Trends & Opportunities with Forecast 2025

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Intelligent Pump Control (IPC) system offers an effective solution to ragging through detecting the early signs of blockages and taking action to automatically clear the problem. Pumps are maintained in a cleaner state which delivers further improvements in other key pump performance measures including pump reliability, up-time and energy efficiency.

IPC system accurately monitors pump performance by live continuous measurement of torque producing current, plus flow and pump speed where appropriate. The live data is compared to measured values taken during commissioning, plus expected pump profile characteristics. Any out of profile performance is instantly detected, giving an early warning indication of ragging. Should the pump ‘out of profile’ performance extend the profile settings, an automatic drive based cleansing cycle is initiated to clear the pump impeller.

The Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market was valued at xx Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach xx Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Intelligent Pump and Control Systems.

This report presents the worldwide Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2014-2019 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Grundfos

Xylem

Sulzer

Flowserve

ITT

Colfax

Kirloskar Brothers

Regal Beloit

KSB Aktiengesellschaft

Seepex

Wilo

Yaskawa Electric

Grunwl

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Type

by Pump Type

Positive displacement pumps

by Component

Variable Drives

Control Systems

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Breakdown Data by Application

Building Automation

Water & Wastewater

Oil & Gas

Chemicals

Power Generation

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Intelligent Pump and Control Systems Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Intelligent Pump and Control Systems status and future forecastinvolving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Intelligent Pump and Control Systems manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Intelligent Pump and Control Systems :

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million USD) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Intelligent Pump and Control Systems market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.

