https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-nanofibers-market-insights-forecast-to-2025



Nanofibers are those fibers which have a diameter range of 50-1000 nm. The primary usage of nanofibers is in textiles and pharmaceuticals. The eco-friendly and bio-based nature of nanofibers is expected to drive the market growth during the forecasted period. In addition, consumer interest in recyclable products is anticipated to direct the nanofiber market towards profitable growth.

DuPont

Donaldson Company, Inc.

ELMARCO

Abalolu Holding Inc.

NanoTechLabs, Inc.

KURARAY CO., LTD.

Clearbridge NanoMedics Pte Ltd.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

eSpin Technologies

ESFIL TEHNO AS

Nanofibers Breakdown Data by Type

Metal-based

Ceramic-based

Polymer-based

Nanofibers Breakdown Data by Application

Chemical & Material

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Nanofibers Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Nanofibers Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

