Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales Market Report 2018

In this report, the Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report studies the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market by product type and applications/end industries.

The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market is valued at 50.46 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 71.95 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2017 and 2024.

The major players in global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market include

Ueno Fine Chemicals

San Fu Chemical

Leuna Carboxylation Plant

Zhejiang Shengxiao

Jiangsu Bvco

Suqian 3E

Salicylates and Chemicals

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering

USA

Europe

China

Japan

India

Taiwan

Other

On the basis of product, the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market is primarily split into

Industrial Grade

LCP Grade

On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers

Cosmetics

Pharmaceutical

Liquid Crystal Polymer

Other

