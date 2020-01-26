Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales Market Report 2018
In this report, the Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid Sales market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report studies the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market by product type and applications/end industries.
The global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market is valued at 50.46 million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 71.95 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.20% between 2017 and 2024.
The major players in global P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market include
Ueno Fine Chemicals
San Fu Chemical
Leuna Carboxylation Plant
Zhejiang Shengxiao
Jiangsu Bvco
Suqian 3E
Salicylates and Chemicals
Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of P-hydroxybenzoic Acid in these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast), covering
USA
Europe
China
Japan
India
Taiwan
Other
On the basis of product, the P-hydroxybenzoic Acid market is primarily split into
Industrial Grade
LCP Grade
On the basis on the end users/applications, this report covers
Cosmetics
Pharmaceutical
Liquid Crystal Polymer
Other
