Global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a white or yellowish powder, non-toxic, odorless, soluble in water anionic cellulose ether. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) is a good additive for drilling mud treatment and the formulated materials for drilling fluid. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has properties of high pulping rate and good salt tolerance etc. Generally, polyanionic cellulose (PAC) can be classified into high viscosity and low viscosity two types. Polyanionic cellulose (PAC) has wide application in oilfield, food industry, paper industry and medical industry etc.

In recent years the United States, Europe and Asia have been the main consuming regions of polyanionic cellulose accounts for nearly 80% of the worlds consumption. In 2015 the worlds total consumption of about 295.03 K MT of polyanionic cellulose. The consumption of polyanionic cellulose in Asia is growing, and now has more polyanionic cellulose consumption than North America as the worlds largest consumer of Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) areas accounts for 43% of the worlds consumption. And the main manufactures are Dow, Akzonobel, Ashland and Everbright.

As Chinese overall economic downward trend in the past few years, and international economic situation is complicated, in the next few years there will be many uncertainties for polyanionic cellulose industry. Attracted by the market profits, more and more companies have entered into polyanionic cellulose industry, the competition between manufacturers at home and abroad is fierce for the time being.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the clear global economy recovery trend and industry profits, investors are still optimistic about this area; there will be more investments to enter the field. Along with the development of Chinese domestic Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) industry, the performance distance will shorten gradually, compared with the imported.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) capacity, production, value, price and market share of Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Dow

Akzonobel

Ashland

GDFCL

Prince Energy

Ugur Seluloz Kimya

Everbright

SINOCMC

Yu Long

Jiangsu Licheng

Wealthy Chemical

Fuhai Technology

Yiteng New Material

Weifang Deli

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Breakdown Data by Type

High Viscosity

Low Viscosity

Other

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Breakdown Data by Application

Oilfield

Food Industry

Textile Industry

Paper Industry

Coating Industry

Household Chemicals

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Polyanionic Cellulose (PAC) :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



