Global Quartz Glass Product Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

Quartz glass products have a wide range of applications in semiconductor, photovoltaic industry, communications industry, lamp and lighting industry and many others. Quartz glass products contain quartz tubes, quartz rods, quartz ingots, quartz cylinder, quartz boat, quartz components, quartz crucible, etc.

The technical barriers of quartz glass product are relatively not high, but because of the overcapacity in the industry, resulting in some enterprises discontinued. The manufacturing bases scatter around the world, mainly concentrating in China, Japan, USA, and Germany. The key companies in quartz glass product market include Heraeus, Tosoh, Momentive, QSIL, MARUWA, Shin-Etsu Chemical, Saint-Gobain, JNC QUARTZ, Jiangsu Pacific Quartz, Lianyungang Guolun, Quick Gem Optoelectronic, Yuandong Quartz, Dongxin Quartz, Fudong Lighting, and others.

Quartz glass product is widely used in photovoltaic industry, semiconductor industry, communications industry, lamp and lighting industry, and many others. In 2015, quartz glass product for lamp and lighting consumption occupied more than 65% of total amount. The expansions of application in these industries drive the market growth and support the growth of this market over forecast period. Quartz glass product industry will usher in a stable growth space.

In the past few years, the price of quartz glass product decreased and we expect the price has pressure to increase in short time. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, employee wages, and equipment depreciation will play a significant role in promoting the cost of quartz glass product. Therefore, to some extent, the companies face the risk of profit decline.

Heraeus

Tosoh

Momentive

QSIL

MARUWA

Shin-Etsu Chemical

Raesch

Saint-Gobain

Feilihua

JNC QUARTZ

Jiangsu Pacific Quartz

Lianyungang Guolun

Quick Gem Optoelectronic

Yuandong Quartz

Dongxin Quartz

Fudong Lighting

Kinglass

Ruipu Quartz

Quartz Glass Product Breakdown Data by Type

High Purity Quartz Glass Product

Ordinary Quartz Glass Product

Quartz Glass Product Breakdown Data by Application

Photovoltaic Industry

Semiconductor Industry

Communications Industry

Lamp and lighting Industry

Quartz Glass Product Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Quartz Glass Product Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Quartz Glass Product capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Quartz Glass Product manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Quartz Glass Product :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



