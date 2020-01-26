Global Sodium Sulfate Market Future Trends, Revenue Growth, Profitability and Leading Players 2019
Key demand for sodium sulfate is for its use as a filler in powdered home laundry detergents until a decade ago. With waning use of powdered laundry products, this application of sodium sulfate appears dwindling. Besides this, sodium sulfate finds use in Kraft process for the manufacture of wood pulp. However, this application of sodium sulfate is largely restricted in the U.S. With considerable uncertainty for the demand of sodium sulfate, the growth of sodium sulfate market is poised to be slow. The sodium sulfate market is predicted to rise at a healthy 3.8% CAGR from 2016 to 2025.
The global Sodium Sulfate market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
This report focuses on Sodium Sulfate volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Sodium Sulfate market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.
At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Natural Product Sodium Sulfate
Byproduct Sodium Sulfate
Segment by Application
Detergent and Cleaning Agent Industry
Glass Industry
Cellulose and Paper Industry
Textile and Leather Industry
Other
