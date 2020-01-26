In this report, the Global Solid Wires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solid Wires Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Solid Wires market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solid Wires breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

Welding consumables broadly constitute welding wires, flux, stick electrodes, and filler metals. All these materials undergo melting to join two metals strongly and help protect the molten weld from any form of atmospheric contaminant. Welding wires are primarily used in arc welding and oxy-fuel welding technologies. Solid wires are widely used in metal inert gas welding that needs a shielding gas delivered from pressurized gas bottles. The shielding gas helps in protecting the molten weld pool from all atmospheric contaminants.

During 2017, the automotive segment accounted for the major shares of this market. The automotive industry involves the design, manufacture, and sales of motor vehicles across the globe. The induty witnessed considerabe growth in the recent years and tgis trend is expected to continue during the next few years as well. This will fuel the growth of the solid wires market in this segment.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market till 2025. The increasing production for automobiles in the region due to the presence of favorable government policies and low-cost of manufacturing in countries such as India, will drive market growth. Additionally, the growth of the construction industry in China that is witnessing an increase in the number of skyscrapers, will also augment the markets growth prospects in this region.

Global Solid Wires market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solid Wires.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Solid Wires capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solid Wires in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Colfax (ESAB)

Illinois Tool Works (ITW)

The Lincoln Electric Company

Hyundai Welding

Air Liquide

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Sandvik Materials

Harris Products Group

Ador Fontech Limited

Ador Welding

Berkenhoff GmbH

D&H Secheron

Daido Steel

Gedik Welding

Haynes International

IABCO

KEI Industries

Jiangsu ZhongJiang Welding Wire

Tianjin Bridge Welding Materials Group

Solid Wires Breakdown Data by Type

Copper Solid Wire

Aluminum Solid Wire

Pb Solid Wire

Alloy Solid Wire

Other

Solid Wires Breakdown Data by Application

Automotive

Construction

Aerospace

Shipbuilding

Other

Solid Wires Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solid Wires Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solid Wires capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solid Wires manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solid Wires :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



