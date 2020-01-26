In this report, the Global Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Solvents Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

This report researches the worldwide Solvents market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Solvents breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.

A solvent is a substance capable of dissolving a solute which can be in a solid, liquid, or gaseous state to form a solution. Solvents are chemicals that melt, suspend, or extract other materials. Solvents can be of two types: Organic that contains carbon, and inorganic that does not contain carbon. Oxygenated, hydrocarbons, and halogenated are the common types of organic solvents.

During 2017, the paints and coatings segment accounted for the major shares of this market. Solvents help in dissolving and dispersing certain components in the formulation of paints such as pigments and resins which helps in maintaining the consistency of paints for applications. The ability of solvents to make paints more durable, decorative, and glossy in both indoor and outdoor applications will contribute to the growth of this market segment in the coming years.

This market study estimates that in terms of geographic regions, APAC will be the major revenue contributor to the market by 2025. The increasing growth of the population in this region, growth in the automobile, construction industries, and cosmetic products will fuel the growth of the solvents market. Furthermore, the increasing income of the middle-class individuals accompanied by significant investments in the chemical industry will also contribute to the markets growth in this region.

Global Solvents market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Solvents.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers Solvents capacity, production, value, price and market share of Solvents in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

BASF

Dow Chemical

Ashland

ExxonMobil

Huntsman

Arkema

LyondellBasell

BP

INEOS

Honeywell International

Solvay

Eastma Chemical

Chevron Phillips Chemical

Celanese

Top Solvent

BioAmber

Flotek Industries

Invista

Monument Chemical

Solvents Breakdown Data by Type

Green and Bio-Based Solvents

Conventional Solvents

Solvents Breakdown Data by Application

Paints and Coatings

Pharmaceuticals

Printing Inks

Adhesives

Cleaning Products

Other

Solvents Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Solvents Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Solvents capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Solvents manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Solvents :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.



