Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025
In this report, the Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market is valued at USD XX million in 2017 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2017 and 2025. Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Market Insights, Forecast to 2025 market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
This report researches the worldwide Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.
This study categorizes the global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porters Five Forces Analysis.
Specialty pressure-sensitive tapes are defined as a series of pressure-sensitive tapes that can be only used in specific areas instead of multiple uses. As a kind of pressure-sensitive tapes, specialty pressure-sensitive tapes adhere to surfaces when pressure is applied and do not require solvents, heat, or other agents. These tapes are used in the industrial and construction applications because of their high-tensile strength. They are also used in the healthcare and automotive industries for their fastening and bonding properties. Many variants of these tapes, such as double-sided tapes, are available in the market.
3M is the leading company in USA specialty pressure sensitive tape industry which produce products accounts for more than 25% of USA market. Though tape plant of 3M is distributed around the world, it specialty pressure sensitive tapes are mainly manufactured in USA. The following players in this field are Avery Dennison and Intertape Polymer, the production amount of which are much lower, though. Generally, the specialty pressure sensitive tape industry is concentrated compared with the whole pressure sensitive tape area, but still quite fragmented. The sales revenue of medium sized players are rather even and looks small compared with leading players like 3M. It is their professions in each industry that brought in this situation. The end use of specialty pressure sensitive tape is fragmented as more than 10 categories, among which, electronics, automotive and medical are the major applications. It is estimated that the growth in hygiene area would be met with rapid increase due to the growing attention in health care industry. Also, traditional specialty pressure sensitive tapes that used in industrial application would still be the steady usage.
The price of specialty pressure sensitive tape has been trending down for the past years past years, due to the fierce competition in this field. Also, the market is vulnerable to economic situation change. The depression of local market would greatly influence the revenue of specialty pressure sensitive tape producers, compared with common pressure sensitive tape manufacturers. We tend to believe this market is highly mature in USA, and challenges would be faced in price competition with developing countries, industry monopoly and increasingly growing wage standard in USA. On product prices, the slow downward trend in recent years will maintain in the future, as competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.
Global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes.
This report focuses on the top manufacturers Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes capacity, production, value, price and market share of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:
3M
Avery Dennison
Intertape Polymer
Berry Plastics
Nitto Denko
American Biltrite
Essentra
Mactac
Scapa
TESA
Arkema (Bostik)
Shurtape Technologies
DeWAL Industries
Johnson & Johnson
Syntac Coated Products
CCT Tapes
Adhesives Research
Lamart Corp
Cantech
Coroplast Tape Corporation
Worthen Industries
Cardinal Health
Main Tape
Adhesive Applications
Medline Medical
DYNAREX
McKesson
Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Breakdown Data by Type
Single Coated Tape
Double Coated Tape
Reinforced Single Coated Tape
Unsupported Single Coated Tape
Others
Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Breakdown Data by Application
Electrical
Medical
Automotive
White Goods
Hygiene
Paper/Printing
Building/Construction
Retail/Graphics
Aerospace
Others
Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Production Breakdown Data by Region
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Other Regions
Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes Consumption Breakdown Data by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
The study objectives are:
To analyze and research the global Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;
To focus on the key Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.
To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.
To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.
To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.
To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.
To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Specialty Pressure-Sensitive Tapes :
History Year: 2013-2017
Base Year: 2017
Estimated Year: 2018
Forecast Year 2018 to 2025
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
