Global Vaginal Speculum Market 2019 Industry Analysis, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply, Forecast 2025

Vaginal Speculum Market:

Executive Summary

Global Vaginal Speculum Market valued approximately USD 3.58 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 1.55% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Vaginal Speculum Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Vaginal speculum is a metallic device used to open the orifice of vagina, inspect the vaginal wall and cervix, and collect cervical cells for pap smear test, a diagnostic examination for cervical cancer in women. An annual pelvic examination is prescribed for women (older than 21 years and sexually active) for mandatory screening of cervical cancer. Increasing prevalence of cervical cancer among women, growing rate of diagnosis and treatment for cervical cancer are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Additionally, advancements in healthcare infrastructure and government initiatives for cervical cancer screening programs are other factors aiding the growth in the market. Moreover, technological enhancements and increasing research and development activities are the factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, lack of awareness regarding cervical cancer treatment, increasing cost of surgeries and risk of infection are the factor that limiting the market growth of Vaginal Speculum during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Vaginal Speculum Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing incidences of cervical cancer, favorable medical reimbursements and rising government initiatives for cervical cancer screening program across the region. Further, Europe is estimated to grow as second largest region in the global Vaginal Speculum market due to well-established health infrastructure and strong presence of market leaders in the region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit stable growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to developing healthcare infrastructure and low rate of diagnosis across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

Medline Industries

Cooper Surgical

BD

Welch Allyn

Teleflex

Sklar Surgical

Integra Lifesciences

MedGyn

DYNAREX

Pelican Feminine Healthcare

OBP Medical

Amsino

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Plastic

Stainless

By Application:

Surgery

Examination

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Vaginal Speculum Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Snapshot

1.2. Key Trends

1.3. Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.1. Vaginal Speculum Market, by Type, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.2. Vaginal Speculum Market, by Application, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.3.3. Vaginal Speculum Market, by Region, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

1.4. Estimation Methodology

1.5. Research Assumption

Chapter 2. Vaginal Speculum Market Definition and Scope

2.1. Objective of the Study

2.2. Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1. Industry Evolution

2.2.2. Scope of the Study

2.3. Years Considered for the Study

2.4. Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3. Vaginal Speculum Market Dynamics

3.1. See Saw Analysis

3.1.1. Market Drivers

3.1.2. Market Challenges

3.1.3. Market Opportunities

Chapter 4. Vaginal Speculum Market Industry Analysis

4.1. Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.2. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6. Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.2. PEST Analysis

4.2.1. Political Scenario

4.2.2. Economic Scenario

4.2.3. Social Scenario

4.2.4. Technological Scenario

4.3. Value Chain Analysis

4.3.1. Supplier

4.3.2. Manufacturers/Service Provider

4.3.3. Distributors

4.3.4. End-Users

4.4. Key Buying Criteria

4.5. Regulatory Framework

4.6. Cost Structure Analysis

4.6.1. Raw Material Cost Analysis

4.6.2. Manufacturing Cost Analysis

4.6.3. Labour Cost Analysis

4.7. Investment Vs Adoption Scenario

4.8. Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5. Vaginal Speculum Market, by Type

5.1. Market Snapshot

5.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

5.3. Key Market Players

5.4. Vaginal Speculum Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Plastic

5.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Stainless

5.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

5.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Chapter 6. Vaginal Speculum Market, by Application

6.1. Market Snapshot

6.2. Market Performance – Potential Model

6.3. Key Market Players

6.4. Vaginal Speculum Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Surgery

6.4.1.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.1.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2. Examination

6.4.2.1. Market estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

6.4.2.2. Regional breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2015-2025 (USD Billion)

Continuous…

