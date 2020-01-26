Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market to Develop Rapidly by 2025

Persistence Market Research presents a revised forecast for the global mobile payment transaction service market titled “Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012 – 2016 and Forecast 2017 – 2025.” According to this report, the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service market was valued at US$ 768.8 Bn in 2016, and is expected to register a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2025. Increasing adoption of mobile money services across financial institutions and other vendors globally is the major factor driving revenue growth of the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service market.

The mobile payment transaction service is an integrated system linked by various components of the value chain which typically includes the merchant, the consumer, the financial institution involved and not to forget the payment gateway and the telecom network. The Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service market is categorized on the basis technology, purpose and region. On the basis of technology, the market is segmented as WAP/WEB, SMS, NFC, and USSD. The NFC sub segment is anticipated to register a CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period.

On the basis of purpose segment, the market is segmented into Air time top ups, Bill Payment, Merchandise Purchase, Money Transfer, Ticketing, and Others. The Money Transfer segment accounted for a market share of 25.7% in 2016. Moreover, increasing adoption of mobile money services across financial institutions and other vendors globally is likely to contribute primarily to the growth of the segment in the global market in the coming years.

This report also covers drivers, restraints and trends driving each segment and offers analysis and insights regarding the potential of the global Mobile Payment Transaction Service market in regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016 owing to a growing need of Mobile Payment Transaction Service due to increase in internet penetration in different countries in the region. Also, demand for Mobile Payment Transaction Service is increasing in the leading markets of North America and Europe.

Company Profiles

PayPal Inc.

MasterCard Inc.

Google Inc.

Visa Inc.

Skrill Limited

Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions & Acronyms Used

3. Research Methodology

4. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Evolution of Mobile Payment Service

4.2. Value Chain Analysis

5. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Forecast, 2016–2024

5.1. Market Size (Value) Forecast

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections

5.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

6. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By technology

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis and Forecast, By Technology

6.2.1. WAP/WEB

6.2.2. SMS

6.2.3. USSD

6.2.4. NFC

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Technology

6.4. Prominent Trends

7. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis, By Purpose

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis, By Purpose

7.2.1. Air time top ups

7.2.2. Bill Payment

7.2.3. Merchandise Purchase

7.2.4. Money Transfer

7.2.5. Ticketing

7.2.6. Others

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Purpose

7.4. Prominent Trends

8. North America Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Market Value Forecast By Country

8.3. Market Value Forecast By Technology

8.3.1. WAP/WEB

8.3.2. SMS

8.3.3. USSD

8.3.4. NFC

8.4. Market Value Forecast By Purpose

8.4.1. Air time top ups

8.4.2. Bill Payment

8.4.3. Merchandise Purchase

8.4.4. Money Transfer

8.4.5. Ticketing

8.4.6. Others

8.5. Drivers & Restraints: Impact Analysis

9. Latin America Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Market Value Forecast By Country

9.3. Market Value Forecast By Technology

9.3.1. WAP/WEB

9.3.2. SMS

9.3.3. USSD

9.3.4. NFC

9.4. Market Value Forecast By Purpose

9.4.1. Air time top ups

9.4.2. Bill Payment

9.4.3. Merchandise Purchase

9.4.4. Money Transfer

9.4.5. Ticketing

9.4.6. Others

9.5. Drivers & Restraints: Impact Analysis

10. Europe Mobile Payment Transaction Service Market Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Market Value Forecast By Country

10.3. Market Value Forecast By Technology

10.3.1. WAP/WEB

10.3.2. SMS

10.3.3. USSD

10.3.4. NFC

10.4. Market Value Forecast By Purpose

10.4.1. Air time top ups

10.4.2. Bill Payment

10.4.3. Merchandise Purchase

10.4.4. Money Transfer

10.4.5. Ticketing

10.4.6. Others

10.5. Drivers & Restraints: Impact Analysis