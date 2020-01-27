Active And Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Expected To Reach At A Highest Growth During Forecast Period 2024

Active and modified atmospheric packaging is growing at a faster phase and is widely used in both fresh and dry food packaging. The main objective of this type of packaging is to maintain the quality and freshness of the food for a long time. Two kinds of modified packaging are done, one is active and another is passive. Active modified atmospheric packaging involves displacement of gases and replacing it with the desired mixture of gases. The biggest reason for using modified atmospheric packaging is that it decreases the exposure of food to oxygen and protects it from spoilage, discoloration, and helps in maintaining flavors and texture of the food for a long time. Active modified atmospheric packaging is used on a large scale as it is a good barrier for moisture and oxygen, thereby increasing the shelf-life of the food in the active modified atmospheric package. Moreover, the modified atmospheric packaging is also finding large application in packing fresh cut fruits and vegetables.

In the modified atmospheric packaging, vacuum and controlled packaging is being used on a large scale to maintain the quality of the product. However, there are various concerns regarding modified atmospheric packaging such as accumulation of ethylene in the pack. Hence, manufacturers are trying to provide packaging that can help to keep ethylene at a low level to increase shelf-life of the products.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research (PMR), the global market for active and modified atmospheric packaging is likely to witness steady growth during the forecast period 2017-2024. The global active and modified atmospheric packaging market is estimated to bring in more than US$ 26,000 Million revenue by the end of 2024.

Polyethylene to be Used on a Large Scale for Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Based on the material type, polyethylene is expected to witness the highest growth during 2017-2024. By the end of 2024, polyethylene is estimated to surpass US$ 10,000 Million in terms of value.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11470

On the basis of application, active and modified atmospheric packaging is expected to find the largest application in meat, poultry, and seafood packaging during the forecast period. By 2024 end, meat, poultry, and seafood is projected to bring in more than US$ 9,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, active and modified atmospheric packaging is also likely to be used on a large scale in packaging fruits and vegetables.

Asia Pacific to Lead the Global Market for Active and Modified Atmospheric Packaging

Geographically, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the global active and modified atmospheric packaging market from 2017 to 2024. APAC is also estimated to exceed US$ 10,000 Million revenue by 2024 end. Increasing demand for packaged quality food is driving the growth of the active and modified atmospheric packaging in the Asia Pacific region. China and India are likely to emerge as the largest country in Asia Pacific region for active and modified atmospheric packaging. The only concern or the factor hampering the growth is the high cost of machines and materials used in active and modified atmospheric packaging.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11470

Company Highlights

Amcor Limited

Berry Plastics Inc.

Sealed Air Corporation

Coveris Holdings S.A

Linpac Packaging Limited

Bemis Company Inc.

Winpak Limited Company

Active And Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary – Global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market

2. Research Methodology

3. Assumptions and Acronyms

4. Global Active and Modified Atmosphere Packaging Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market Taxonomy

4.1.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Definition

4.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.2.4. Trends

4.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Forecast, 2016–2024

4.4. Global Flexible Packaging Market Snapshot

4.4.1. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, by Application Type

4.4.2. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, by Material Type

4.4.3. Global Flexible Packaging Market Share, by Region

4.5. Customer Preference Analysis

5. Global Active & Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, By Application Type

5.1. Introduction

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Application Type

5.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Application Type

5.2. Market Forecast, By Application Type

5.2.1. Meat, poultry & Seafood

5.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.1.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

5.2.2. Dairy Products

5.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.2.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

5.2.3. Fruits & Vegetables

5.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.3.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

5.2.4. Bakery and Confectionery

5.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2.4.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6. Global Active & Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, By Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Material Type

6.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Material Type

6.2. Market Forecast, By Material Type

6.2.1. Polyethylene

6.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.1.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6.2.2. Polyvinyl Chloride

6.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.2.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6.2.3. Polypropylene

6.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.3.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6.2.4. Polyamide

6.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.4.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6.2.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate

6.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.5.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

6.2.6. Ethylene Vinyl Alcohol (EVOH)

6.2.6.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.6.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

7. Global Active & Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis, By Region

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Region

7.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Region

7.2. Market Forecast, By Region

7.2.1. North America Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

7.2.2. Latin America Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

7.2.3. Europe Market Value (US$ Mn)) Forecast

7.2.4. Asia Pacific Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

7.2.5. Middle East & Africa Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast

7.3. Regional Attractiveness Analysis

8. North America Active & Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

8.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Country

8.2. North America Market Forecast

8.2.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country

8.2.1.1. US Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.1.2. Canada Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Application Type

8.2.2.1. Meat, Poultry & Seafood

8.2.2.2. Dairy Products

8.2.2.3. Fruits & Vegetables

8.2.2.4. Bakery and Confectionary

8.2.2.5. Processed Food Products

8.2.2.6. Others

9. Latin Active & Modified Atmospheric Packaging Market Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projections, By Country

9.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Country

9.2. Latin America Market Forecast

9.2.1. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Country

9.2.1.1. Brazil Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.1.2. Argentina Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.1.3. Mexico America Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.1.4. Rest of Latin America Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.2. Market Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, By Application Type

9.2.2.1. Meat, Poultry & Seafood

9.2.2.2. Dairy Products

9.2.2.3. Fruits & Vegetables

9.2.2.4. Bakery and Confectionary

9.2.2.5. Processed Food Products

9.2.2.6. Others