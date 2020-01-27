Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Market to Observe Strong Development by 2017-2025

API consumption patterns are different from production patterns over the globe, as Asia Pacific has the largest market size in producing animal APIs and North America has the highest consumption because of a large number of big pharmaceutical companies present in the region along with a high demand for animal pharmaceuticals in the region. A newly published report by Persistence Market Research titled “Animal Health Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Forecast (2017-2025)” targets the market from the production side and represents the market share of different regions that are into the production of animal APIs. This report is targeted towards the five global regions including North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa. By API type, four key segments are considered such as Antiparasitics, Antiinfectives, NSAIDs & Anesthetics and the other APIs such as Anticancer, Gastroenteric, Cardiovascular, and Beta Agonists.

After studying this market in detail, we have considered only the APIs sold to third parties. The therapeutic segment contains drug class that is only mentioned in the definitions section. Scientifically, this segment consists of a large number of therapeutic classes but in the report, they are segmented according to operating business. APIs specifically used for animals are considered in the report instead of APIs used for the manufacturing of both human and animal pharmaceuticals. However, APIs manufactured by any company for its self-consumption is not included because of non-tracking information.

The key players operating in the global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market have adopted various strategies to stand firm in the competitive global market. For instance, Lonza Group AG has focused on strategic agreements and investments in emerging economies, while Ofichem BV has focused on further expansion of the group by collaborating with other organisations and has also invested in facility upgradation. The key focus of Shaanxi Hanjiang Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., is on outsourcing the APIs and cooperative development on API and pharmaceutical intermediates. Strategic cooperation relationships with big international players and focus on anthelmintic veterinary API products is the strategy followed by Changzhou Yabang Qh Pharmachem Co., Ltd.

Indicators such as R&D expenditure and research funding from government and non-profit organizations have been considered to arrive at the indicated market numbers. Top-down approach has been used to assess market numbers for each product category and region. We have taken a detailed overview of the changing market dynamics of the animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market to get a clear picture of the overall market. The report also highlights recent industry trends and developments, market strategies of key players and product offerings, market segmentations and market size by volume and value. This report also consists of historical demand trends, animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market growth rate, financial performance of top companies across the assessed regions, macro-economic indicators such as GDP and population growth and the influence of increasing disposable income. Besides, market definition, types and applications of global animal health active pharmaceutical ingredient market, demand and supply side drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends and market taxonomy have also been included in this exclusive report.

Market Segmentation

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

By API Type

Antiparasitics

Anti-infectives

NSAIDs & Anesthetics

Others (Gastroenteric, Cardiovascular, Beta Agonists etc.)

Research Methodology

We have adopted a systematic research approach while inspecting this market. In-depth secondary research is used to arrive at the overall market size, top industry players, top products and industry associations. Our analysts have formulated a detailed discussion guide in order to conduct comprehensive interviews with industry experts, key market players, distributors and retailers. Data is validated using the triangulation method, wherein primary and secondary data along with Persistence Market Research analysis contribute to the final data.

