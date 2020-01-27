Arabinoxylans Market – Way to Reach Maximum Share Across the Globe | Analysis and Forecast 2026

The hydrolysis of arabinoxylans with arabinoxylan degrading enzymes results in a product known as arabinoxylan oligosaccharides. Arabinoxylan, along with arabinoxylan oligosaccharides, are considered as essential dietary fibers. These saccharides are deemed to be full of health benefiting and aiding properties such as cholesterol-lowering capacity, immune system modulating, prebiotics action, reducing the chances of type II diabetes, and others. Increasing health and wellness concerns among various demographics and the growing inclination towards a healthy diet and dietary fibers are resulting in the growing demand for arabinoxylans in the food and feed industry. Besides, the arabinoxylans derived from wheat and rye act as essential functional ingredients used in baked goods and other food products. Arabinoxylans are responsible for water binding and holding capacity, starch retrogradation, and rheology in bakery products and dough. They also are responsible for gas retention in dough due to their viscous influence on gluten-starch films.

Arabinoxylans (AX) are polysaccharides that are present in the tissues of cereal and grains, including wheat, corn, barley oat, rice, and rye. Arabinoxylans are mainly present in wheat and barley.

Increasing Interest in Pro-health Compounds is Driving the Demand for Arabinoxylans

The market for arabinoxylans is anticipated to increase over the forecast years, owing to the growing demand for pro-health compounds. Increasing consumer inclination towards better lifestyles and sufficient dietary intake, including proper dietary fibers, are the factors responsible for the rising demand for arabinoxylans. The health aiding properties of arabinoxylans, such as digestive aid, improving gut health, cholesterol lowering, avoiding excessive glucose peaks, and other health benefits are helping arabinoxylan gain popularity among health enthusiasts. The increasing market for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals is further boosting the demand for arabinoxylans. Besides, increasing applications of arabinoxylans in the food industry for the preparation of bread, dough, and other baked products to bind water and to improve the physical property of the goods are further fuelling the demand for arabinoxylans.

Opportunities for Market Participants

Arabinoxylan companies are anticipated to find strong market opportunities in developed regions such as North America and Europe, owing to the increasing market for dietary supplements and nutraceuticals in these regions. Growing consumer awareness regarding the health benefits of dietary fibers is further resulting in the growing demand for arabinoxylans. The increasing market for dietary fibers and digestive aids such as prebiotics, gut health enhancers, and others is creating a need for similar and more effective solutions, which is boosting the demand for arabinoxylans. Besides, increasing demand for baked products and processed food is further responsible for surging the market demand for arabinoxylans.

Global Arabinoxylans Market: Segmentation

On the basis of source, the global arabinoxylans market has been segmented as-

Barley

Wheat

Rye

Oats

Rice

Corn

Others

Global Arabinoxylans Market: Key Players

Some of the major players in the arabinoxylans market include BioActor B.V., Daiwa Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Cargill, Incorporated, and Merck KGaA. Major market players are concentrated in North America, which contributes to the greater market share of the region.

In 2012, BioActor B.V. acquired patents and clinical data for arabinoxylan-assets from DF3-WITAXOS. The acquisition aimed at strengthening the company’s portfolio of patented specialty fibers with proven health effects.

BioActor B.V. offers Naxus, an arabinoxylan extract derived from wheat that is used for supporting digestive health and to slow down glucose absorption.

