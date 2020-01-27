Baby Diaper Market Projected for Promising Growth till 2024

Baby diaper manufacturers are catering to divers demand across the globe. Diaper manufacturers across the globe are focusing on the innovation to develop diapers that offer comfort, are easy-to-use, and affordable. Manufacturers are also increasingly investing in the research and development to enhance safety and biodegradability of the product. Hence, the manufacturers are also focusing on designing the diapers to increase the comfort level. Moreover, upgradation of the product is also being done by the companies constantly to compete in the market. Raw materials used in making diapers also undergo a thorough research to offer a top quality product. Meanwhile, companies are also focusing on using new materials that are eco-friendly and provide safe use. Better absorbent and leak-proof features are being focused on.

New baby diapers are being introduced to that can minimize rashes and keep the skin healthy. Organic cotton based diapers are also becoming popular as parents are moving towards adopting safe option for their babies. Leak-free, soft lightweight fabric and pant-style diapers are also witnessing increasing demand for customers across the globe.

According to the report by Persistence Market Research, the global baby diaper market is expected to witness moderate growth during 2017-2024. The global market for baby diaper is also projected to exceed US$ 70,000 Million in terms of revenue by the end of 2024.

Pant Style Baby Diapers to Gain Maximum Traction in the Global Market for Baby Diaper

Based on the type of baby diaper, pant style diaper is likely to witness substantial growth during 2017-2024. Towards the end of the forecast period, pant style diaper is estimated to bring in more than US$ 35,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, tape style diaper is also expected to witness growth in the coming years.

On the basis of product type, a disposable diaper is likely to account for the highest market share. By the end of 2024, a disposable diaper is estimated to surpass US$ 35,000 Million revenue. Meanwhile, a cloth diaper is also expected to be highly preferred in the near future.

Based on the distribution channel, sales of a baby diaper is likely to be highest through supermarket/hypermarket during the forecast period 2017-2024. Meanwhile, retail store and convenience store are also projected to witness significant growth in the coming years.

Asia Pacific to Emerge as the Largest Region in the Global Baby Diaper Market

Region-wise, Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to lead the global market for baby diaper. By the end of 2024, Asia Pacific is estimated to exceed US$ 26,000 Million revenue. Baby diapers are widely used in Asia Pacific. Increasing population and rapid urbanization are contributing towards the growth of the baby diaper market in Asia Pacific. Owing to the ease of handling, disposable baby diapers are being used on the large scale in the region. Meanwhile, cloth diapers are popular in the Middle East region.

Company Profiled

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Procter and Gamble

Unicharm Corporation

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA

Kao Corporation

Johnson & Johnson Private Ltd.

Baby Diaper Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Assumptions and Acronyms

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Market Definition

4.1.2. Diaper Evolution

4.1.3. Modern Diaper History

4.2. Global Baby Diaper Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraint

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Major Diaper Associated Businesses and Manufacturers

4.4. Analysis Of Manufacturing Cost of Disposable Diapers

4.5. Disposable Diaper and Diaper Associated Businesses Value Chain

4.6. Company Share & Brand Share Analysis (2015)

4.7. Legislation & Regulations Governing Tissue & Hygiene

4.8. PEST Analysis

4.9. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.10. Global Baby Diaper Market Supply Chain

5. Global Baby Diapers Market Analysis

5.1. Market Value Forecast

5.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Projection

5.1.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

5.2. Global Baby Diaper Market Pricing Analysis

6. Global Baby Diaper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type

6.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Product Type

6.2. Market Forecast, By Product Type

6.2.1. Cloth

6.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

6.2.2. Disposable

6.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

6.2.3. Training Nappy

6.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.3.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

6.2.4. Swim Suit

6.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.4.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

6.2.5. Others

6.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

6.2.5.2. Market Value Forecast

6.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Product Type

7. Global Baby Diaper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Type

7.1. Introduction

7.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Type

7.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Type

7.2. Market Forecast, By Type

7.2.1. Tape Style

7.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

7.2.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

7.2.2. Pant Style

7.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

7.2.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Type

8. Global Baby Diaper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distribution Channel

8.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Distribution Channel

8.2. Market Forecast, By Distribution Channel

8.2.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

8.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

8.2.2. Convenience Store

8.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

8.2.3. Retail Stores

8.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.3.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

8.2.4. Speciality Stores

8.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.4.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

8.2.5. Internet Selling

8.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

8.2.5.2. Market Value Forecast

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Distribution Channel

9. Global Baby Diaper Market Analysis and Forecast, By Region

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Region

9.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Region

9.2. Market Forecast, By Region

9.2.1. North America

9.2.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

9.2.2. Latin America

9.2.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

9.2.3. Europe

9.2.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.3.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

9.2.4. Asia Pacific

9.2.4.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.4.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

9.2.5. MEA

9.2.5.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

9.2.5.2. Market Value Forecast

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, By Region

10. North America Baby Diaper Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Country

10.1.2. Market Share & Basis Point (BPS) Analysis, By Country

10.2. North America Market Trends

10.3. Market Forecast, By Country

10.3.1. U.S.

10.3.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

10.3.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

10.3.2. Canada

10.3.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

10.3.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

10.4. Market Forecast, By Product Type

10.4.1. Cloth

10.4.1.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

10.4.1.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

10.4.2. Disposable

10.4.2.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

10.4.2.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast

10.4.3. Training Nappy

10.4.3.1. Absolute $ Opportunity

10.4.3.2. Market Value and Volume Forecast