Bakery & Confectionary to Account for Maximum Banana Powder Consumption

Banana are the most widely consumed food, globally. Consumption of banana helps in lowering blood pressure, reduce the risk of asthma, and also protect from cancer. Banana are rich in potassium and fibers and so is banana powder. Banana powder is made from processed bananas and are the main component in baby food, milk shakes, bakery products and others.

Banana powder is also a major source of carbohydrate and calories which makes it more ideal component for infant formula. In terms of value, the global banana powder market is expected to reach a market value of US$ 774.4 Mn by the end of 2027, with an anticipated CAGR of 3.9% over the forecast period.

The drivers for the growth of the banana powder market include rising demand for anti-diarrheal in pharmaceutical, rise in production of bakery products using banana powder, increase in use of banana powder for baby food, banana powder is an alternative for gluten free products.

Global Banana Powder Market: Drivers

The rising demand for natural anti-diarrheal in pharmaceuticals

According to the information provide by WHO, diarrhea is considered as the second-largest cause of deaths in children. Each year approximately 500,000 children under five years are dying due to diarrhea disease. Major cause of diarrhea is malnutrition. Bananas are showing effective results than anti-diarrhea medications in reducing diarrhea in subjects with C. Diff infection and tube fed critically ill patients.

Owing to the benefit of banana administration that has been helping patients to control diarrhea, many pharmaceutical companies have been coming up with banana -associated products to treat diarrhea. Hence, in pharmaceutical industry, this health beneficial factor is expected to drive the demand for banana powder.

Global baby food market has witnessed significant growth rate

The baby food market is growing as a competitive industry globally. Retail sales in this segment have been growing at a faster rate, and are projected to be valued around 76 Bn U.S. dollars by 2021, making it one of the fastest growing food and beverage categories. China was the biggest market for baby food in 2016 with over 12 Bn US$, with the United States the second position with 7 Bn US$.

In the production of infant formula, the banana powder has been used as one of the main ingredients. This rising demand for natural ingredients in baby food and increasing value sales for banana powder helps drive its demand, globally. Baby food forms the largest segment in India and accounts for 50.52 percent of the total retail sales in the baby food and formula market. India accounts for the largest population of 0-4-year-olds in Asia.

Additionally, according to the Indian Ministry for Women and Children Welfare, banana, in its powder and pulp form, is being advised to be fed to children as a first infant food. As a result, there is a rising demand for banana powder in the Indian baby food sector.

The increase in the demand for gluten-free products

The demand for gluten free products is expected to increase in countries like Spain, Germany, Brazil, U.K., U.S., Canada, Australia, and India. In most of Middle East and Africa region the banana powder is widely used as gluten free replacement for wheat powder. The banana powder market is expected to increase due to rising demand consumption of gluten free products.

According to the Institute of Food Technologists, the global gluten-free product market will reach US$ 6.2 Bn by 2018, registering a growth rate of 10.2% a year. The Canadian gluten-free market was valued at more than US$ 450 Mn in 2012, after experiencing a compound annual growth rate of 27 percent between 2008 and 2012.

Rising consumption rate of sauces, dressings, and condiments

There is rise in demand for banana powder as an important ingredient in banana based sauces with different cuisines. Globally the U.S. is expected to be the leading country in the global sauces, dressings, and condiments market. According to the data of Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada, post-recession, American consumers have turned more towards packaged food products. The allocation of food dollars shifted away from restaurants and towards supermarkets instead. As a result, there has been a rise in the consumption rate for sauces, dressings, and condiments in this region.

The increasing popularity of home cooking continues to grow, and is expected to fuel the positive growth of banana powder market. Banana powder, being one such ingredients used in the production of sauces and dressings, is expected to be in high demand in Middle East and European regions over the forecast period. India is the largest market for sauces, dressings, and condiments in Asia Pacific region.

The increase in production rate of bakery products

Very large number of companies are active in the sector of production of bakery products. Banana powder is used as a one of the main ingredients in many bakery products especially in production of bead. The value of the fresh bread quantity produced in Romania increased over 6%, whereas, the value of cake and pastry products made in Romania increased by 25.2% in 2015. In U.K. there is increase in adaptation of American style baked goods which mainly includes fruit powder based products.

Among consumers the banana powder is growing as a preference as it serves the purpose of being healthy. With increase in knowledge and food safety concerns, the health conspicuous consumers are turning to use of natural and organic ingredients in food products and a rise is observed in potential buyers. According to the USDA, the Chinese bakery industry was worth US$ 16.9 Bn in 2012. This sector has seen year-on-year growth, with current value sales growing by 15%.

The population in china are increasingly concerned about health and nutrition, so products that promote vitamin fortified, high fiber, or low sugar are likely to see rising sales in the coming years. As a result, there is rise in the consumption of bakery goods made by cooking banana.