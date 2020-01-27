Baseboard Heater Market Technological Advancements, Evolving Industry Trends and Insights 2018 – 2026

Baseboard heaters are the heaters controlled by thermostats located inside each room. These heaters cover electric heating elements covered in metal pipes. The pipes, surrounded by aluminum fins, help in transmission of heat. Air rises into the room when warmed within the heater, and cooler air is drawn into the bottom of the heater. Electric baseboard heaters are usually placed along the floor, beneath a window. Inside an aluminum housing, there is a cable containing a heating element. The heating through a baseboard is modest, easy, and economical to install, since it does not require a ductwork, making it low cost option for attention in room or in older homes, where adding new duct is not a viable option.

Based on type, the baseboard heater market can be segmented into electric base board heaters and hot water baseboard heaters. Electric baseboard heaters custom electric resistance to provide heating cables in the heating unit for heating the air, pushing it out of the unit. Simultaneously, the cooler air enters through the bottom of the unit to be warmed. In hot water baseboard heating, a boiler heats the flowing water and directs it to the pipes from heater to the other heater. Each unit takes a minor quantity of heat from the water and directs it on to the next heater. Less heat is transferred at end points in hot water baseboard heater. This is a disadvantage of the hot water baseboard type of heaters. Hot water creates a need of fire hazard measures before application, and requires unrestricted airflow to run the systems efficiently.

Baseboard heaters typically use a line-voltage thermostat, while other devices use low-voltage thermostats. Line-voltage thermostats can be built into the baseboard heater. They cannot sense the room temperature accurately. It is recommended to use a remote line-voltage or low-voltage thermostat installed on an interior wall. Line-voltage and low-voltage thermostats are available as programmable versions to automatically set back the temperature.

Baseboard heaters supply heat to each room separately. Therefore, they are ideally suited to zone heating, which involves heating rooms while allowing unoccupied area to remain cooler. Zone heating can produce energy savings of 20% compared to the heating occupied and unoccupied areas of the house.

Based on region, the global baseboard heater market can be classified into North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. North America and Asia Pacific are expected to dominate the global baseboard heater market during the forecast period. Increase in demand for new environment controlled buildings is providing lucrative opportunities for the baseboard heater market. Additionally, rise in demand for electricity, increase in usage of energy generation, and growth in need of advanced residential complexes are propelling the demand for baseboard heaters market.

Europe, followed by North America, holds major share of the global baseboard heater market in terms of value. Europe and the North America together constitute more than 50% of the total market share. The baseboard heater market in Middle East & Africa, followed by that in Asia Pacific, is slated to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

A few countries in Western and Eastern Europe are inclined toward implementation of environmentally-friendly buildings. This is projected to augment the demand for baseboard heaters in the next few years. Thus, developing and developed nations are expected to gain significant share of the market in the next few years. Additionally, sales of baseboard heaters in Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa are projected to increase significantly in the near future.

Global Baseboard Heater Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global baseboard heater market are A&S Electric Supply, Heatrex, Emersonwan, Berko, Chromalox, Warmup, Solaria, and Environmental Technologies Inc.