Diuretic Agents Market – Increase in Cardiovascular Diseases, Rise in the Number of Hypertensive Patients Drive the Market

Cardiovascular diseases are a major cause of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organization, the number of deaths caused by these diseases is expected to surpass 23 million by 2030. These are largely lifestyle diseases and about 16% of deaths caused in 2012 were attributed to high blood pressure. Various classes of drugs used to treat cardiac disorders include calcium channel blockers, anti-adrenergic agents, anti-arrhythmic agents, diuretic agents, and angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE) inhibitors. Nephrological and urological disorders are common complications of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes. Diuretic agents are often prescribed drug class for treating cardiovascular diseases as well as nephrological and urological disorders. Diuretics alternatively termed as water pills aid in elimination of water and salts from the body. Diuretics are primarily used to treat edema caused by renal dysfunction such as nephrotic syndrome, acute glomerulonephritis, and chronic renal failure. Diuretics stimulate kidneys to eliminate water and salts from the body, which helps reduce swelling.

Benicar HCT (olmesartan and hydrochlorothiazide) by Daiichi Sankyo and Exforge HCT (amlodipine, hydrochlorothiazide, and valsartan) by Novartis have lost their patents in 2016 and 2014, respectively. Diovan HCT (valsartan and hydrochlorothiazide) by Novartis was among the top selling drugs in the cardiovascular segment, which generated total sales of US$ 3,524 Mn in 2013. Hyzaar by Merck and Micardis by Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc. are other key drugs available in the market. Increase in cardiovascular diseases, rise in the number of hypertensive patients, escalation in renal and kidney disorders, changing life styles of people, unhealthy habits, and increasing life expectancy of people are key drivers propelling the global diuretics drugs market. However, certain side effects associated with diuretic drugs restrict their use. The global diuretic agents market was valued at US$ 724.6 Mn in 2013 and is anticipated to increase during the forecast period.

The global diuretic agents market can be segmented based on type, application, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the global diuretic agents market can be classified into osmotic diuretics such as mannitol; carbonic anhydrase inhibitors such as acetazolamide (dichlorphenamide, metazolamide); loop diuretics such as bumetanide, furosemide, ethacrynic acid, torasemide; thiazides & thiazide-like diuretics such as (chlorothiazide), clopamide, hydrochlorothiazide, chlorthalidone, indapamide; Na+ channel antagonists such as triamterene, amiloride; and aldosterone antagonists such as spironolactone and eplerenone. Based on application, the global diuretic agents market can be segmented into hypertension, edema, hypercalciuria, diabetes insipidus, and others. In terms of distribution channel, the global diuretics agents market can be segmented into hospital pharmacies, clinics, hospitals, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies.

