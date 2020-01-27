Dyestuff Market Industry Analysis, Trends 2020

The staple fibers segment accounted for the largest share of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in 2013. The segment accounted for over 48% of the total revenue generated in 2013 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.0% from 2014 to 2020. Furthermore, the staple fibers segment is estimated to be the fastest growing segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next six years. Ability of nylon staple fibers to blend easily with other fibers is projected to drive their demand in the near future. Rising demand for nylon staple fibers is further expected to boost demand for dyestuff (black color) in the near future.

Apparels segment was the largest end-user segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in 2013. The segment accounted for over 45% of the total revenue generated in 2013 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2014 to 2020. The other end-users segment, which typically includes automotive textiles, agricultural textiles and protective clothing, is likely to be the fastest growing end-user segment of the global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next few years. Increasing demand for technical textiles from automotive and agriculture industries is expected to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the next few years.

The global dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers is segmented based on regions. Asia Pacific represents the largest regional market for dyestuff (black color). Rising demand from industries such geotextiles is predicted to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the production of nylon textile fibers in Asia Pacific. RoW is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for the dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in the next few years. Rising demand from Latin America and the Middle East is estimated to drive demand for dyestuff (black color) in the manufacture of nylon textile fibers in RoW. The dyestuff (black color) market for nylon textile fibers in North America and Europe is projected to record significant growth in the near future due to the slow but steady recovery of the economy in the regions.