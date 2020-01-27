Emerging Evolution : Microbial Fermentation Technology Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The report endeavors to offer a 360-degree analysis of the global Microbial Fermentation Technology market on the back of an insightful study of the prevailing demand and supply trends, important fiscal statistics of major players sustaining in the market, and the influence of latest economic advancements on the market. Developments in each geographical region is charted using authentic historical data with a view to help gauge the future trajectory of the market across the globe.

This report on the microbial fermentation technology market analyzes the current and future scenario of the global market. Growth of the global microbial fermentation technology market is driven by wide use of fermentation technology derived chemicals in various industries around the globe due to their natural structure, low cost and better output. Moreover, rising research and developmental activities in different fields of fermentation technology, technological advancement, growing awareness about products and new product launch are some of the factors will drive the market in near future.

The microbial fermentation technology market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on product, end-user, and geography. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. In addition, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis, by geography and market share analysis by key players, thus presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the microbial fermentation technology market.

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Key Segments

The product type segment is fragmented into medical products, industrial products, alcohol beverages, and food & feed products. The medical product segment is further sub-segmented into antibiotics, probiotics, monoclonal antibodies, recombinant proteins, and other biosimilars while industrial products segmented is sub-segmented into Acetone, Ethanol & Butanol and enzymes & amino acids products. Beer, spirits, wine and other alcoholic beverages are considered under alcohol beverages product segment. The product type market segments have been analyzed based on available marketed products, revenue generated by products, and market share analysis of key players operating in the market. The market size and forecast for each of these segments have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the global microbial fermentation technology market has been segmented into following categories: bio-pharmaceutical industries, food and feed industry, Contract Research Organizations (CROs) & Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs), academic research institutes, and others. The others segment of global microbial fermentation technology market considers alcohol breweries, wineries, and chemical industries. The market size and forecast in terms of US$ Bn for each segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) for each market segment for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Microbial Fermentation Technology Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global microbial fermentation technology market has been categorized into five major regions and the key countries in the respective region: North America (the U.S., Canada), Europe (the U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America) and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global microbial fermentation technology market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in the women’s health market are – Biocon, Danone Ltd., Lonza, United Breweries Ltd., Amyris, Novozymes, TerraVia Holdings, Inc., BioVectra, DSM, and F. Hoffmann La-Roche Ltd.

