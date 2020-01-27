Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Large Patient Pool with Respiratory Disorders is Driven the Market

Endobronchial Ultrasound Biopsy Market – Snapshot

Pulmonary bronchoscopy and critical care medicines have witnessed substantial improvements in advancements in endoscopic techniques over the last few years. Endobronchial ultrasound (EBUS) is one such technique that has modernized the pulmonologists ability to sample (biopsy) and visualize the structure around the tracheobronchial tree. The EBUS and endobronchial ultrasound-guided transbronchial needle aspiration (EBUS TBNA) are relatively new techniques and are effective procedures to evaluate pulmonary nodules, and diagnose lung infections and stages of lung cancer. Additionally, endobronchial ultrasound biopsy is also used to identify other diseases such as tuberculosis and chronic pulmonary obstructive disorder, which can affect the lungs and other respiratory organs. For example, masses in the chest and enlarged lymph nodes, among others.

Since its introduction in the early 1980s, the endoscopic ultrasound (EUS) has gained acceptance in the rapidly growing fields of gastroenterology and pulmonology. In endoscopic ultrasound, the physician inserts a special bronchoscope through patient’s mouth into the trachea, which further advances into the two main airways (bronchi) in the lungs. The bronchoscope is fitted with a fine gauge aspiration needle and ultrasound processor. An ultrasound monitor shows real-time images of the blood vessels, airways, lungs, and neighboring lymph nodes. The physician inserts the needle through the bronchial walls to get a sample of cells of the mediastinal lymph nodes. The biopsy samples can be studied to diagnose lung cancer and other diseases. Specimens or samples collected during the biopsy are examined using histological and cytological studies of the respective organ. It is a minimally invasive technique to collect tissue samples for biopsy. These techniques are extensively utilized as they do not cause much discomfort to the patients and in most cases, do not require surgery. Selection of bronchoscope depends on the application and the condition of the organ. In 2016, the global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market was worth US$ 469.5 Mn and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2017 to 2025.

The global endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is estimated to expand at a rapid pace in the near future. Rise in geriatric population with increasing incidence of diseases that require endoscopic ultrasound procedures, large patient pool with respiratory disorders, and increase in demand for minimally invasive procedures are some drivers of this market. However, cost of medical devices and lack reimbursement policies in developing countries are likely to restrain the market.

The endobronchial ultrasound biopsy market is segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. In terms of product, the global endobronchial ultrasound market is divided into biopsy forceps, cytology brushes, transbronchial aspirational needles, spray catheters, biopsy needles, and others. The transbronchial aspirational needles segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period, due to technological advancements and extensive usage of these needles in gastroenterology and pulmonology. Based on application, the market is classified into cancer diagnosis, infection diagnosis, and others. The cancer diagnosis segment is anticipated to dominate the market during the forecast period. In terms of end-user, the market is segregated into hospitals, cancer specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period, due to increase in the number of government and private hospitals and rise in the number of endoscopic ultrasound procedures performed.

