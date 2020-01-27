Extrusion Coating Market Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics | 2025

Extrusion coating is a highly versatile industrial process used to coat a molten web of extruded polymer onto a substrate. In the extrusion coating process, a polymer is melted under heat and pressure in an extruder. The produced extruded hot melt is applied as a thin film coating onto substrate which is continuously passed through nip-roll assembly. The substrate may be paper board, polyester film, BOPP film, aluminium foil, or woven fabric. Extrusion coating is widely used in various industries such as building & construction, automotive, consumer goods, imaging, medical & pharmaceutical, and industrial applications. Extrusion coating includes a variety of applications such as liquid packaging, aseptic drink containers, toothpaste tubes, photographic films, flexible packaging, mill & industrial wrappings, transport packaging, sack linings, envelopes, and medical/hygiene. Extrusion coating helps reduce the emission of VOCs, improved quality, cost reduction, and increased productivity.

The polymer used in extrusion coating process comprises low-density polyethylene (LDPE), ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA), polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate. LDPE is projected to be the dominant polymer material for the extrusion coating process due to its extraordinary characteristics, such as higher melt strength, superior optical properties, and easy recyclability. It features good sealability and offers a good barrier against moisture. Hence LDPE-based extrusion coating is used in a wide variety of applications, such as food packaging, liquid packaging, and the folding of cartons. Polypropylene has high temperature and grease resistance and therefore it is commonly used in the pet food packaging or for microwave oven applications.

Rising demand from the food & beverages packaging and automotive sector are some of the key factors driving the extrusion coating market. Flexible packaging is an important application segment of the extrusion coating market. Flexible packaging is majorly used in food packaging such as for bakery goods, dairy products, frozen food, meat & poultry, candy, and cookies. Flexible packaging provides various advantages such as lower cost, consumer friendliness, longer shelf life, environment friendliness, and the capability to retain the freshness of products. Extrusion coating is widely used in the automotive sector to provide numerous advantages such as wear resistance, reinforcement, weight reduction, and acoustical improvement. Price escalation for raw material, crude oil, and natural gas are some of the factors impeding the market’s growth. However, the development of renewable-resource-based polymers further enhances the growth opportunities for the extrusion coating market in various applications.

Major players active in the extrusion coating market are The Dow Chemical Company, Akzo Nobel N.V., The Sherwin-Williams Company, PPG Industries Inc., and Valspar Corporation. These companies are actively investing in various strategies such as acquisitions, new product developments, and the global expansion of projects to increase their market share.