Global Coil Coating Additives Market Production, Capacity and Value Forecast 2019-2025

Proper use of additives can improve the performance of coil coatings and improve the quality of coil coatings. The dispersing aid can help the pigment to wet and disperse, prevent flocculation and floating color, and provide good can opening. The leveling and defoaming aid can effectively reduce the surface tension and improve the anti-cratering performance of the film. It is especially important for the continuous production of coils; curing catalyst can reduce the curing temperature of coating film, shorten curing time, increase line speed and reduce energy consumption; rheological additives can effectively solve the problem of pigment settling, and obtain uniform coating when thin coating Membrane and good storage stability. As a functional additive, the adhesion promoter can effectively improve the adhesion performance of the precoated coil coating film and improve the adhesion durability of the coating film during use.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Evonik Industries

BYK

Elementis PLC

DOW

Clariant

BASF

Lubrizol Corporation

Arkema Group

Coil Coating Additives Breakdown Data by Type

Solventborne

Waterborne

Coil Coating Additives Breakdown Data by Application

Coated Steel

Metallic Coated Steel

Aluminum Products

Coil Coating Additives Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

