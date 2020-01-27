Global IBM Bluemix Services Market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.55% by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research titled ‘IBM Bluemix Services Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018 – 2026,’the global IBM Bluemix services market is expected to reach US$ 38,847 Mn by 2026. The market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 24.55% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026. According to the report, the global IBM Bluemix services market will continue to be influenced by the increasing adoption of IBM Bluemix services across a wide range of end-users such as BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, media & entertainment, among others. Asia Pacific region is projected to be at the forefront of global demand, with the market in the region expanding at a CAGR above 26%during the forecast period.

Watson segment to expand at a rapid pace throughout the forecast period

The global IBM Bluemix services market can be segmented based on application type into DevOps, application services, analytics, Watson, mobile, IoT, and others. These different applications of IBM Bluemix services have several benefits associated with them, which promotes their usage. For instance, DevOps services focuses on reduction of the downtime of redeploying applications so they are increasingly used for development of applications. The Watson segment is expected to expand rapidly as it allows the successful integration of powerful AI into applications developed by developers. Furthermore, IBM is introducing several services in the Watson and AI segments in order to stay ahead in the PaaS space. In January 2018, IBM announced a partnership with Mendix, a low code software platform. The partnership is expected to bring Mendix’s services to the IBM cloud, and the company plans to integrate them with its own tools. Through this move, IBM hopes to attract more users to its portfolio.

BFSI to be a major revenue generating segment in 2026

In terms of end-user, the IBM Bluemix services market can be segmented into BFSI, IT & telecom, healthcare, retail, federal, media and entertainment, and others. The BFSI segment is expected to hold a significant market share, owing to the advent of emerging innovations in the portfolio of IBM Bluemix services. The healthcare segment is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 24.89% during the forecast period owing to the efficient output generation from IBM Bluemix services that are being used by the healthcare sector.

Public Segment is expected to expand rapidly over the forecast period

Based on deployment model, the IBM Bluemix services market can be segmented into dedicated, public, and private. The public segment is expected to hold a dominant share of the market and is anticipated to be a rapidly expanding segment. This is because the public deployment model offers nearly all functionalities with reduced cost, flexibility, scalability, and better deployment. Furthermore, the public deployment model is cheaper to use, which can be attractive to small scale industries and start-ups.

North America is expected to continue to hold significant share in the overall market

North America is expected to hold a prominent share of the IBM Bluemix services market during the forecast period. This is mainly due to the booming IBM Bluemix services marketplace with the presence of well-established partners of IBM Bluemix across the region. Furthermore, North America is witnessing significant adoption of IBM Bluemix services by the continuously expanding IT industry.

IBM Bluemix services are gaining popularity across Asia Pacific, especially in economies such as China, Japan, and India. Rise in awareness in the region pertaining to the advantages associated with the different services offered by IBM Bluemixis expected to fuel the IBM Bluemix services market in the region. China is projected to hold a significant market share owing to rise in the number of players in the region who are readily opting for partnerships with IBM and want to benefit from IBM Bluemix services.

Tata Consultancy Services Limited, Infosys Limited, Capgemini, Robert Bosch GmbH, Datamato Technologies Pvt. Ltd., Prolifics, Inc., Tech Mahindra Limited, Perficient Inc., Wipro Limited, and DXC Technology Company are some of the major players operating in the IBM Bluemix services market profiled in this study. Details such as financials, business strategies, recent developments, product implementation expertise, key contracts, certified professionals, IBM Bluemix services offerings, and other such strategic information pertaining to these players have been duly provided as part of company profiling.