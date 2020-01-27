Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market Latest Technologies, Demand, Growth & Future Prospects 2019
Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The key players in Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market are particularly focusing on acquisitions, mergers, expansion, distribution, and adoption of new technologies. Global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services Market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business.
Factors such as declining price of sequencing, the high cost of sequencing infrastructure, the need for skilled professionals for efficient NGS sample preparation and analysis, and technological advancements in the field of sequencing are driving the growth of this market.
Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period from 2017 to 2022.
The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
BGI
Illumina
Perkinelmer
Eurofins Scientific
Gatc Biotech
Macrogen
Qiagen
Genotypic Technology
Genewiz
Dna Link
Takara
Scigenom Labs
Novogene
Personalis
Market size by Product
Targeted
RNA-Seq
Exome
Market size by End User
Diagnostics
Oncology
Drug Discovery
Agriculture
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
The study objectives of this report are:
To study and analyze the global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market size (value & volume) by company, key regions, products and end user, breakdown data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2025.
To understand the structure of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market by identifying its various subsegments.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
Focuses on the key global Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services companies, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape and recent development.
To project the value and sales volume of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services submarkets, with respect to key regions.
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services are as follows:
History Year: 2014-2018
Base Year: 2018
Estimated Year: 2019
Forecast Year 2019 to 2025
This report includes the estimation of market size for value (million US$) and volume (K Units). Both top-down and bottom-up approaches have been used to estimate and validate the market size of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Services market, to estimate the size of various other dependent submarkets in the overall market. Key players in the market have been identified through secondary research, and their market shares have been determined through primary and secondary research. All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns have been determined using secondary sources and verified primary sources.
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
