High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market Is Expecting Revolutionary Growth in 2019 and Coming Years

High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations (HAAPS) is a technology which facilitates wireless narrowband and broadband telecommunication services as well as broadcasting services with the help of different kind of platforms such as airships or aircrafts. High altitude aeronautical platform stations can cover a service area of approximately 1000 km diameter. This coverage of service area depends on minimum elevation angle accepted from the user’s location. High altitude aeronautical platform stations consist of an airborne platform with a telecommunications payload, and associated ground station telecommunications equipment.

One of the most important feature of high altitude aeronautical platform stations is that it is not limited to a single service. Furthermore, this technology makes possible the linking and switching of traffic between multiple high altitude platforms, satellite networks and terrestrial gateways.

High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market: Drivers and Restraints

High altitude aeronautical platform station offers a number of advantages over satellite communications and terrestrial radio networks which leads to its increasing demand. Benefits such as low cost, fast deployment, easy relocation, large coverage area and less environmental impact are some of the factors which drive the demand of high altitude aeronautical platform stations.

However, designing an aircraft to operate in the stratosphere is a major technological challenge as it faces problems related to lightweight structure, energy generation and storage, thermal management, operation at low altitude and reliability.

Global High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market: Market Segmentation

Global High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market can be divided into two segments, based on Platform and Type.

Segmentation on basis of Platform for High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market:

The major segments of high altitude aeronautical platform stations market on basis of platform include:

Airplanes

Airships

Others

Segmentation on basis of Type for High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market:

The major segments of high altitude aeronautical platform stations market on basis of type include:

Manned

Unmanned

Global High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Market Technology Trends

There are undergoing projects in which companies are trying to increase the use of solar cell panels (photovoltaic cells) as the primary energy source of high altitude aeronautical platforms to increase the duration of flights.

Global High Altitude Aeronautical Platform Stations Competitive Landscape

Some of the high altitude aeronautical platform station projects include Sky station which is an airship system built by US based company Sky Station International. StartSat is also an airship system built by UK based company, Advanced Technology Group; and Stratospheric Platform System planned by the Wireless Innovation Systems Group of the Yokosuka Radio Communications Research Centre in Japan.

