Industry Verticals: Ultraviolet Analyzer Market By Key Players – Severn Trent, Evoqua Water, Calgon Carbon, Xylem, Aquionics, Trojan

The report on Ultraviolet Analyzer market is suitably segmented and sub-segmented so that it can shade light on every aspect of market such as type of product, application, and region. On the basis of recent developments and past data, the report prophesies future revenue, growth, and trend of the Ultraviolet Analyzer market. This information is represented in curves, tables, margins, pie charts. Additionally, it emphasizes on faster growing segments and emerging trends in the market.

Ultraviolet analyzer is a radiant energy (optical) analyzer that uses ultraviolet region of the electromagnetic radiation spectrum, with the consisting wavelengths ranging from 100 to 400 microns. Additionally, it is a technique used in the ultraviolet, infrared, X-ray and similar regions. Apart from it, ultraviolet analyzer usually surveys all the wavelengths in the ultraviolet or infrared radiation region. Furthermore, Ultraviolet (UV) analyzer is an instrument for continuous on-line measurement using the same cell length modulation method, as its predecessor UV400G. Beside it, ultraviolet analyzer provides improved operability through a wide measuring range and high reliability, touch screen interface, and excellent maintainability. However, ultraviolet analyzer frequently analyzes spectrophotometry in which radiation is transmitted through different wavelength.

The increase in demand for physical disinfection using ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology, growing adoption across the food and beverages industry vertical due to the ability to provide precise measurement, the rising positioning of smart grid and increasing adoption of global ultraviolet analyzer market are some of the factor which are expected to drive the growth of the ultraviolet analyzer. Moreover, the demand for ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology from chemical industry is also propelling the ultraviolet analyzer market growth. Furthermore, wide range of benefits offered by ultraviolet (UV) analyzer technology have greatly increased the demand for UV sterilization equipment worldwide. Besides that, ultraviolet (UV) analyzer is also used for quality control and monitoring the food product. Moreover, with ultraviolet analyzer the manufacturers from different industry can disinfect the products rather than chlorine- based disinfection.

The government initiatives, regulations, technological limitations, and the lack of skilled workers may restrain the growth of ultraviolet analyzer market. However, the innovation in the technology pertaining to the ultraviolet analyzer by the various emerging and well established manufactures are expected to overcome these restraints in near future.

The global ultraviolet analyzer market can be segmented on the basis of industry vertical, application, and regions. On the basis of industry vertical, global ultraviolet analyzer can be segmented into food & beverage, healthcare, chemical, semiconductor, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, life sciences and others. Moreover, on the base of application, ultraviolet analyzer market can be segmented into water treatment and non- water treatment, among others.

Based on region, the global ultraviolet analyzer market can be classified into North America, Europe, South America, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific. The ultraviolet analyzer market in North America and Europe is expected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This is primarily due to, North America is a major contributor to the global ultraviolet analyzer market especially in the regions such as the U.S, because of significant number of UV disinfection companies is located in U.S. The Asia Pacific is expected to present profitable opportunities of the ultraviolet analyzer market in the near future due to which most countries in the Asia-Pacific region face the shortage of water resources. Furthermore, to raise the need to invest in the development of high-efficiency infrastructure for water management. The growth opportunities are mainly due to the significant economies including China, Japan, and India are at the forefront of using UV sterilization in water and wastewater treatment. Moreover, the adoption of UV sterilization in other areas, especially in southern America and South Africa, is slower than in other areas.

The manufactures of ultraviolet (UV) analyzer are Severn Trent Plc, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Calgon Carbon Corp, Xylem Inc., Aquionics, Trojan Technologies, Xylem Inc., Atlantium Technologies Ltd., First Light Technologies Ltd., First Light Technologies Ltd., Atlantic Ultraviolet Corp., Green Water Technologies, Advanced UV Inc., General Lighting, among others.

