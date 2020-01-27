Intrauterine Contraceptive Devices Market Projected a Huge Growth Over Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

Intrauterine contraceptive device (IUD) is a T-shaped, small-sized, birth control device that is inserted into woman’s uterus to prevent pregnancy. These devices are highly effective, economical, and safe birth control devices. IUDs are considered 99% safe in preventing pregnancy. The contraceptive effect of IUDs is attributable to the localized inflammation that occurs after insertion. The inflammatory reaction in the uterus produces substances that are poisonous for sperms. This affects fertilization. Intrauterine devices can be used immediately after delivery, as they do not affect breastfeeding. These can also be used after abortion. IUDs provide several advantages. They prevent pregnancy for a long time; reduce the chances of ectopic pregnancy; and do not cause discomfort during sex. Once an IUD is removed, the user can quickly return to fertility.

Two types of intrauterine devices available in the U.S. are copper-releasing IUDs and progesterone-releasing IUDs. Copper-releasing IUDs function by releasing copper that is wrapped around the base. The released copper initiates inflammatory reaction in the uterus, which prevents fertilization of the egg. Copper-releasing IUDs are approved for use up to 10 years. Progesterone-releasing IUDs release progestin, which acts by thickening the cervical mucus and creating a barrier to sperms. It also renders the uterus lining unreceptive to implantation of the egg.

The intrauterine contraceptive devices market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period, due to the rising number of initiatives to promote the use of these devices and growing rate of unintended pregnancies. However, a few disadvantages associated with the use of IUDs such as prolonged and heavy bleeding, irregular bleeding, cramps, and pain during monthly bleeding are likely to hamper the market during the forecast period. Moreover, low adoption of intrauterine contraception in developing countries led by rumors and myths about the method, insufficient emphasis during contraceptive consultations, and insufficient provider experience may hinder the market from 2017 to 2025.

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market can be segmented on the basis of product, end–user, and region. Based on product, the market has been classified into medicated IUDs and non-medicated IUDs. Based on end-user, the market can be divided into hospitals, gynecology clinics, and community health care centers. Based on region, the global intrauterine contraceptive devices market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific is expected to account for the maximum share of the global market during the forecast period. High government initiatives for population control in countries such as India and China, growing awareness about IUDs among adolescents and adults, and growing baby boomer population in Asia Pacific are some of the factors augmenting the market in the region. Europe is expected to hold the second-largest share of the global market between 2017 and 2025. Factors contributing to high market share held by Europe are increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and high awareness about contraceptives among women in the region. Other regions such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America are expected to offer growth opportunities to the intrauterine contraceptive devices market in the near future. These regions are expected to be potential markets in the near future due to high adoption of IUDs and technologically advanced instruments and growth of the health care industry in the region.

The global intrauterine contraceptive devices market is highly fragmented due to presence of several existing as well as new players in the market. Major players operating in the market are DKT International, Melbea AG, Pregna International Limited, Ocon Medical Ltd, SMB Corporation of India, and Mona Lisa N.V..

