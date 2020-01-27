Global Lab on Chips Market to register a stable CAGR of 10.8% by 2026

According to a new market report published by Transparency Market Research entitled “Lab on Chips Market–Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026,” the global lab on chips market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecast period 2018-2026. According to the report, the global market will continue to be influenced by a range of macroeconomic and industry-specific factors.

Multiple advantages of microfluidic technologies, rise in demand for diagnostics, expanding global population offering significant growth opportunities, and technological advancements in laboratories has increased the penetration and growth of the lab on chips market globally.

Diagnostic Segment to Remain Most Lucrative

Diagnostics is expected to continue to be the leading segment globally during the forecast period due to growing demand for diagnostics with high speed, efficiency, and sensitivity of results. Diagnostics segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR of 11.3% over the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=20261

Rise in the overall global population ultimately increases the number of patients with diseases and subsequently increases demand for microfluidic systems for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of these diseases. The use of lab on chips is increasing due to the rise in personalized medicine, drug discovery and life science research, and growing need for high speed diagnostics. These factors are set to drive the diagnostics segment across different regions of the world.

Genomics & Proteomics segment is projected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period as researchers are increasingly using lab on chips for ultra-high-resolution studies of proteins and DNA.

North America and Asia Pacific to Continue to Hold Significant Share in the Overall Market

North America accounted for the highest revenue share in 2017 due to increased demand for microfluidic products in the pharma, diagnostic, and clinical sectors for its cost-effectiveness and usage in a variety of applications. In North America, market players are continuously taking efforts to introduce advanced microfluidic products. In April 2018, Fluidigm Corporation introduced the high-parameter Maxpar Immune Monitoring Panel for comprehensive immune cell profiling in cancer and immune-mediated diseases. Furthermore, presence of large number of market players and growing laboratory automation are helping the North America market to generate significant revenue. The market in the U.S. held the highest share in 2017 in North America and is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The market in North America is expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period. In a number of European countries, increasing government expenditure and growing awareness about highly innovative products are fueling the lab on chips market growth. The market in Europe is likely to witness significant CAGR growth over the forecast period. The U.K. contributed highest share to the Europe lab on chips market in 2017.

Demand for lab on chips in APAC is likely to remain concentrated in China and India, owing to the increasing population and popularity of conventional biological laboratories. The market in Japan is estimated to expand at the highest CAGR among countries in Asia Pacific during the forecast period due to the growing adoption of advanced technologies. In Middle East & Africa (MEA), market players are increasing their investments to expand their physical presence. GCC countries are expected to expand at a significant CAGR during the forecast period, driving investments for the development of microfluidic technologies in the region. In South America, Brazil is expected to hold a significant portion of revenue for the market in the region throughout the forecast period.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=20261

The profiling of key players in the global lab on chips market includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis, and market revenues for years 2016 to 2018. The key players profiled in the global lab on chips market includes Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Abbott Laboratories, IDEX Corporation, RainDance Technologies, Inc. and Fluidigm Corporation. Various players are introducing technologically advanced lab on chips, establishing partnerships with other players to meet the continuously growing demand for microfluidic systems for diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of diseases.