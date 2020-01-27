Loudspeaker Market – Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2017-2025

Global Loudspeaker Market: Drivers and Restraints

The rising disposable income coupled with the increasing spending on entertainment, especially in-home entertainment is providing a fillip to the global loudspeaker market. Consumers are spending hefty amounts to upgrade their home entertainment systems for better sound quality and experience. In addition, the growing penetration of downloadable music and online buffering sites is encouraging consumers to upgrade their music and sound systems. The expanding base of youth population, particularly in urban areas, is also working in favor of the market.

Moreover, the advent of e-commerce is boosting the sales of loudspeakers. On the flip side, the presence of a large number of local players, who are offering their products at low costs, is exerting pricing pressure on international players. This is, in turn, adversely affecting the overall revenue generation of the market.

Global Loudspeaker Market: Geographical Segmentation

The key segments analyzed in the report based on geography are Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. North America and Europe are expected to command a substantial cumulative share in the global loudspeakers market throughout the review period. The growth of these regions can be largely attributed to the growing popularity of in-home entertainment and high disposable incomes of the populace. The increasing inclination, especially of youth, towards video and audio entertainment, along with the rising sales of digital music, is supplementing the uptake of loudspeakers in these regions. However, the weak macroeconomic factors in Europe are estimated to slow down the growth of the region over the forthcoming years.

Asia Pacific will emerge to be a lucrative market for loudspeakers during the same span. The presence of a large number of local and international manufacturers is providing a significant boost to the growth of the region. The widening base of youth population, growing popularity of soundbar, and rising disposable income are translating into the greater demand for loudspeakers in the region.

Global Loudspeaker Market: Competitive Landscape

The majority of players in the global loudspeaker market are aiming at expanding their customer base by launching innovative products. They are focusing towards incorporating latest technologies in their offerings to enhance their visibility in the market. Collaborations and partnerships are also commonly adopted strategies by key players to consolidate their presence in the market. Some of the prominent companies operating in the market are Bose Corporation, B&W Group Ltd., Harman International Industries Inc., Creative Labs Inc, Klipsch Group Inc., Boston Acoustics Inc., Audiovox Corporation, Yamaha Corporation of America, and Directed Electronics Inc.

