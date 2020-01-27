Market Trend : Global Playground Surface Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Global Playground Surface Materials Market Insights, Forecast to 2025”.

The study segments the market by geography into: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. It provides forecasts of revenue of the market as a whole as well as each application segment. The competitive landscape is mapped based on product and technology. This study also offers an overview of pricing trends and ancillary factors that will influence pricing in the global Playground Surface Materials market. The market study, estimation, and market sizing have been done utilizing a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches.

Global Playground Surface Materials market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Playground Surface Materials.

This report researches the worldwide Playground Surface Materials market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like United States, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Playground Surface Materials breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Playground Surface Materials capacity, production, value, price and market share of Playground Surface Materials in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Ten Cate

Shaw Sports Turf

Hellas Construction

Tarkett (FieldTurf)

SportGroup Holding

Zeager Bros

The Fibar Group

Challenger Industries

DuPont

ACT Global Sports

Controlled Products

CoCreation Grass Corporation (CCGrass)

ForestGrass

All Victory Grass (Guangzhou)

Surface America, Inc

Playground Surface Materials Breakdown Data by Type

Artificial Turf

Rubber Mulch

Engineered Wood Fiber

Others

Playground Surface Materials Breakdown Data by Application

School Playground

Public Playground

Stadium

Others

Playground Surface Materials Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Playground Surface Materials Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Playground Surface Materials capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Playground Surface Materials manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Playground Surface Materials :

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

