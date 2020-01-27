Mens Grooming Products Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2024

With nearly 40% revenue share, Europe will continue to remain the most attractive market for men’s grooming products. Germany, France, and the UK remain the top three markets, collectively accounting for over half of the revenue share of the Europe men’s grooming products market. North America, the second largest market globally, will rake in US$ 29 Bn in revenues by 2024. In terms of market value, the US$ 54 billion global market for men’s grooming products will expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2024.

Key Regional Findings

In North America, shave care products and fragrances will be the top-selling men’s grooming products

The market in Asia Pacific will continue to post steady gains on account of rapidly growing sales in China

Persistence Market Research’s study on the global men’s grooming products market has been compiled in the report titled “Global Men’s Grooming Products Sales Estimated to Reach US$ 104,199.2 Million by 2024 End; Europe’s Revenue Share to Remain Dominant.” Personalized shopping through e-commerce outlets has been identified as a key driving factor men’s grooming products globally. Increasing FDI in e-tailing businesses is further urging manufacturers of men’s grooming products to intensify their distribution operations through online retail channels. Easy accessibility and low costs are key factors for the rising men’s grooming products sales through e-commerce and online retail websites. Over the forecast period, online distribution channels will give rise to an absolute increment of more than US$ 12 billion. Nevertheless, sales of men’s grooming products through supermarkets and independent retail outlets remain key for companies looking to improve their sales potential by catering to impulsive buying and focusing on customer rapport.

Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11581

Product Insights: Beard is in Vogue

Globally, the sales of men’s shave care products such as trimmers will be way higher than any other types of grooming products. Being the highest-selling products in the global market, consumption of men’s shave care products will be valued at over US$ 40 billion by the end of 2024. Subsequently, men’s grooming products sales under fragrances will account for nearly 35% of the global market over the projected period. Hair care products sales will register a market value share of about 10%, while the demand for men’s toiletries will be pared down as compared to the above types of grooming products.

Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11581

Pricing Trends and Vendor Landscape

Higher disposable incomes don’t necessarily instrument higher sales of men’s grooming products in the premium price range. Half of the global men’s grooming products revenues are concentrated in the mid-price range, with over 7,000 million expected to be sold globally over the forecast period.

Company Profiles

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Coty, Inc.

Procter & Gamble Co.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.

L’Oréal S.A.

Edgewell Personal Care Co.

Mens Grooming Products Market: Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Parent / Associated Market Overview

3. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis Scenario

3.1. Pricing Analysis

3.1.1. Pricing Assumptions

3.1.2. Price Projections Per Region

3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast

3.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity

3.3. Market Overview

3.3.1. Value Chain

3.3.2. Profitability Margins

3.3.3. List of Active Participants

3.3.3.1. Component Suppliers

3.3.3.2. Integrators

3.3.3.3. Manufacturers

3.3.3.4. Distributors / Retailers

3.4. Product Type – Cost Teardown Analysis

4. Market Dynamics

4.1. Macro-economic Factors

4.2. Drivers

4.2.1. Supply Side

4.2.2. Demand Side

4.3. Restraints

4.4. Opportunity

4.5. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact

5. Global Mens Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product Type

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Product Type

5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type

5.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

5.4.1. Shave Care

5.4.1.1. Shaving Cream

5.4.1.2. Shaving Gel

5.4.1.3. Razors & Blades

5.4.1.4. Trimmer

5.4.1.5. After Shave Care

5.4.1.5.1. Lotion

5.4.1.5.2. Splash/Gel

5.4.1.5.3. Balm

5.4.2. Skincare

5.4.2.1. Anti-ageing

5.4.2.2. Face Wash

5.4.2.3. Moisturizers

5.4.2.3.1. Oil-free

5.4.2.3.2. Emulsion

5.4.2.3.3. Multi-purpose

5.4.2.3.4. Others

5.4.3. Hair Care

5.4.3.1. Shampoo

5.4.3.2. Conditioner

5.4.3.3. Styling Products

5.4.3.3.1. Pomade

5.4.3.3.2. Putties and Clay

5.4.3.3.3. Cream

5.4.3.3.4. Wax

6. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Price Range

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Price Range

6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Price Range

6.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Price Range, 2016–2024

6.4.1. Premium

6.4.2. Mid

6.4.3. Low

6.5. Prominent Trends

6.6. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

7. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Distribution Channel

7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Distribution Channel

7.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016–2024

7.4.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket

7.4.2. Salon/Grooming Clubs

7.4.3. Drug Stores

7.4.4. E-commerce/ Online

7.4.5. Independent Retail Outlets

7.5. Prominent Trends

7.6. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel

8. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region

8.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region

8.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region

8.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Region

8.3.1. North America

8.3.2. Latin America

8.3.3. Europe

8.3.4. APEJ

8.3.5. MEA

8.4. Market Attractiveness By Region

9. North America Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

9.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

9.2.1. Shave Care

9.2.1.1. Shaving Cream

9.2.1.2. Shaving Gel

9.2.1.3. Razors & Blades

9.2.1.4. Trimmer

9.2.1.5. After Shave Care

9.2.1.5.1. Lotion

9.2.1.5.2. Splash/Gel

9.2.1.5.3. Balm

9.2.2. Skincare

9.2.2.1. Anti-ageing

9.2.2.2. Face Wash

9.2.2.3. Moisturizers

9.2.2.3.1. Oil-free

9.2.2.3.2. Emulsion

9.2.2.3.3. Multi-purpose

9.2.2.3.4. Others

9.2.3. Hair Care

9.2.3.1. Shampoo

9.2.3.2. Conditioner

9.2.3.3. Styling Products

9.2.3.3.1. Pomade

9.2.3.3.2. Putties and Clay

9.2.3.3.3. Cream

9.2.3.3.4. Wax

9.2.3.3.5. Gel

9.2.4. Toiletries

9.2.4.1. Soap

9.2.4.2. Shower Gel & Wash

10. Latin America Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country

10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country

10.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024

10.2.1. Shave Care

10.2.1.1. Shaving Cream

10.2.1.2. Shaving Gel

10.2.1.3. Razors & Blades

10.2.1.4. Trimmer

10.2.1.5. After Shave Care

10.2.1.5.1. Lotion

10.2.1.5.2. Splash/Gel

10.2.1.5.3. Balm

10.2.2. Skincare

10.2.2.1. Anti-ageing

10.2.2.2. Face Wash

10.2.2.3. Moisturizers

10.2.2.3.1. Oil-free

10.2.2.3.2. Emulsion

10.2.2.3.3. Multi-purpose

10.2.2.3.4. Others

10.2.3. Hair Care

10.2.3.1. Shampoo

10.2.3.2. Conditioner

10.2.3.2. Styling Products

10.2.3.2.1. Pomade

10.2.3.2.2. Putties and Clay

10.2.3.2.3. Cream

10.2.3.2.4. Wax

10.2.3.2.5. Gel

10.2.4. Toiletries

10.2.4.1. Soap

10.2.4.2. Shower Gel & Wash

10.2.5. Fragrance

10.2.5.1. Antiperspirants & Deodorants

10.2.5.2. Perfumes

10.2.5.3. Colognes

10.2.6. Others

10.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Price Range, 2016–2024

10.3.1. Premium

10.3.2. Mid

10.3.3. Low