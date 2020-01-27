Mens Grooming Products Market Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2024
With nearly 40% revenue share, Europe will continue to remain the most attractive market for men’s grooming products. Germany, France, and the UK remain the top three markets, collectively accounting for over half of the revenue share of the Europe men’s grooming products market. North America, the second largest market globally, will rake in US$ 29 Bn in revenues by 2024. In terms of market value, the US$ 54 billion global market for men’s grooming products will expand at a CAGR of 8.4% through 2024.
Key Regional Findings
- In North America, shave care products and fragrances will be the top-selling men’s grooming products
- The market in Asia Pacific will continue to post steady gains on account of rapidly growing sales in China
Persistence Market Research’s study on the global men’s grooming products market has been compiled in the report titled “Global Men’s Grooming Products Sales Estimated to Reach US$ 104,199.2 Million by 2024 End; Europe’s Revenue Share to Remain Dominant.” Personalized shopping through e-commerce outlets has been identified as a key driving factor men’s grooming products globally. Increasing FDI in e-tailing businesses is further urging manufacturers of men’s grooming products to intensify their distribution operations through online retail channels. Easy accessibility and low costs are key factors for the rising men’s grooming products sales through e-commerce and online retail websites. Over the forecast period, online distribution channels will give rise to an absolute increment of more than US$ 12 billion. Nevertheless, sales of men’s grooming products through supermarkets and independent retail outlets remain key for companies looking to improve their sales potential by catering to impulsive buying and focusing on customer rapport.
Request For Sample : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/11581
Product Insights: Beard is in Vogue
Globally, the sales of men’s shave care products such as trimmers will be way higher than any other types of grooming products. Being the highest-selling products in the global market, consumption of men’s shave care products will be valued at over US$ 40 billion by the end of 2024. Subsequently, men’s grooming products sales under fragrances will account for nearly 35% of the global market over the projected period. Hair care products sales will register a market value share of about 10%, while the demand for men’s toiletries will be pared down as compared to the above types of grooming products.
Request For TOC : https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/11581
Pricing Trends and Vendor Landscape
Higher disposable incomes don’t necessarily instrument higher sales of men’s grooming products in the premium price range. Half of the global men’s grooming products revenues are concentrated in the mid-price range, with over 7,000 million expected to be sold globally over the forecast period.
Company Profiles
- Colgate-Palmolive Company
- Coty, Inc.
- Procter & Gamble Co.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc.
- L’Oréal S.A.
- Edgewell Personal Care Co.
Mens Grooming Products Market: Table Of Contents
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Introduction
2.1. Market Definition
2.2. Market Taxonomy
2.3. Parent / Associated Market Overview
3. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis Scenario
3.1. Pricing Analysis
3.1.1. Pricing Assumptions
3.1.2. Price Projections Per Region
3.2. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Forecast
3.2.1. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth
3.2.2. Absolute $ Opportunity
3.3. Market Overview
3.3.1. Value Chain
3.3.2. Profitability Margins
3.3.3. List of Active Participants
3.3.3.1. Component Suppliers
3.3.3.2. Integrators
3.3.3.3. Manufacturers
3.3.3.4. Distributors / Retailers
3.4. Product Type – Cost Teardown Analysis
4. Market Dynamics
4.1. Macro-economic Factors
4.2. Drivers
4.2.1. Supply Side
4.2.2. Demand Side
4.3. Restraints
4.4. Opportunity
4.5. Forecast Factors – Relevance and Impact
5. Global Mens Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Product Type
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Product Type
5.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Product Type
5.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024
5.4.1. Shave Care
5.4.1.1. Shaving Cream
5.4.1.2. Shaving Gel
5.4.1.3. Razors & Blades
5.4.1.4. Trimmer
5.4.1.5. After Shave Care
5.4.1.5.1. Lotion
5.4.1.5.2. Splash/Gel
5.4.1.5.3. Balm
5.4.2. Skincare
5.4.2.1. Anti-ageing
5.4.2.2. Face Wash
5.4.2.3. Moisturizers
5.4.2.3.1. Oil-free
5.4.2.3.2. Emulsion
5.4.2.3.3. Multi-purpose
5.4.2.3.4. Others
5.4.3. Hair Care
5.4.3.1. Shampoo
5.4.3.2. Conditioner
5.4.3.3. Styling Products
5.4.3.3.1. Pomade
5.4.3.3.2. Putties and Clay
5.4.3.3.3. Cream
5.4.3.3.4. Wax
6. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Price Range
6.1. Introduction
6.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Price Range
6.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Price Range
6.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Price Range, 2016–2024
6.4.1. Premium
6.4.2. Mid
6.4.3. Low
6.5. Prominent Trends
6.6. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel
7. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Distribution Channel
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Distribution Channel
7.3. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Distribution Channel
7.4. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Distribution Channel, 2016–2024
7.4.1. Supermarket/Hypermarket
7.4.2. Salon/Grooming Clubs
7.4.3. Drug Stores
7.4.4. E-commerce/ Online
7.4.5. Independent Retail Outlets
7.5. Prominent Trends
7.6. Market Attractiveness By Distribution Channel
8. Global Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecasts, By Region
8.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Region
8.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Region
8.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Region
8.3.1. North America
8.3.2. Latin America
8.3.3. Europe
8.3.4. APEJ
8.3.5. MEA
8.4. Market Attractiveness By Region
9. North America Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecast
9.1. Introduction
9.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country
9.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country
9.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024
9.2.1. Shave Care
9.2.1.1. Shaving Cream
9.2.1.2. Shaving Gel
9.2.1.3. Razors & Blades
9.2.1.4. Trimmer
9.2.1.5. After Shave Care
9.2.1.5.1. Lotion
9.2.1.5.2. Splash/Gel
9.2.1.5.3. Balm
9.2.2. Skincare
9.2.2.1. Anti-ageing
9.2.2.2. Face Wash
9.2.2.3. Moisturizers
9.2.2.3.1. Oil-free
9.2.2.3.2. Emulsion
9.2.2.3.3. Multi-purpose
9.2.2.3.4. Others
9.2.3. Hair Care
9.2.3.1. Shampoo
9.2.3.2. Conditioner
9.2.3.3. Styling Products
9.2.3.3.1. Pomade
9.2.3.3.2. Putties and Clay
9.2.3.3.3. Cream
9.2.3.3.4. Wax
9.2.3.3.5. Gel
9.2.4. Toiletries
9.2.4.1. Soap
9.2.4.2. Shower Gel & Wash
10. Latin America Men’s Grooming Products Market Analysis and Forecast
10.1. Introduction
10.1.1. Basis Point Share (BPS) Analysis By Country
10.1.2. Y-o-Y Growth Projections By Country
10.2. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Product Type, 2016–2024
10.2.1. Shave Care
10.2.1.1. Shaving Cream
10.2.1.2. Shaving Gel
10.2.1.3. Razors & Blades
10.2.1.4. Trimmer
10.2.1.5. After Shave Care
10.2.1.5.1. Lotion
10.2.1.5.2. Splash/Gel
10.2.1.5.3. Balm
10.2.2. Skincare
10.2.2.1. Anti-ageing
10.2.2.2. Face Wash
10.2.2.3. Moisturizers
10.2.2.3.1. Oil-free
10.2.2.3.2. Emulsion
10.2.2.3.3. Multi-purpose
10.2.2.3.4. Others
10.2.3. Hair Care
10.2.3.1. Shampoo
10.2.3.2. Conditioner
10.2.3.2. Styling Products
10.2.3.2.1. Pomade
10.2.3.2.2. Putties and Clay
10.2.3.2.3. Cream
10.2.3.2.4. Wax
10.2.3.2.5. Gel
10.2.4. Toiletries
10.2.4.1. Soap
10.2.4.2. Shower Gel & Wash
10.2.5. Fragrance
10.2.5.1. Antiperspirants & Deodorants
10.2.5.2. Perfumes
10.2.5.3. Colognes
10.2.6. Others
10.3. Market Value & Volume Forecast By Price Range, 2016–2024
10.3.1. Premium
10.3.2. Mid
10.3.3. Low