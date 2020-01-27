Modified Wood Market Industry Verticals, Opportunities and Forecast Assessment 2019

Treating wood with various modification methods has considerably led to products with redefined properties and enhanced performance. Modified wood is rising in application in the construction industry in conditions where high longevity of timbers and dimensional stability are prerequisites. The modified wood is expected to increasingly embrace eco-friendliness for green construction applications, and may witness a big fillip from a robust supply chain. By 2026, the market’s valuation will be nearly US$1.5 bn, globally.

For this study, we have considered 2017 as the base year while Modified Wood market numbers have been estimated for 2018 and projections have been made for the period 2018 to 2026. The CAGR (Compound Average Growth Rate), in terms of both volume & value, has been represented from 2018 to 2026. In this study on the Modified Wood market, various perspectives, such as Modified Wood market dynamics, competition analysis, pricing and value chain analysis, regional & segmental growth, macro-economic & industry growth analysis and segment-level projections, have been discussed in a comprehensive manner.

After a detailed study of the global Modified Wood market and analysis of the perspectives of industry participants, it has been concluded that the global Modified Wood market is expected to grow at a value CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period. Growing adoption of wood products in the construction industry and increasing construction spending across the globe will support the growth of Modified Wood market. Decking and cladding are the two major application segments and hold dominating shares in terms of Modified Wood consumption globally.

This report on the Modified Wood market analyses the market at regional and global levels through various segments on the basis of key parameters, such as process, application, end use and region. The main objective of this report is to provide key insights regarding ongoing trends, competition positioning, growth rate, market potential and other such relevant information & statistics in an appropriate manner to the buyers or various stakeholders in the global Modified Wood market.

In this report on the global Modified Wood market, all sections have been structured in a systematic way to allow the readers to develop a detailed understanding of the global Modified Wood market. This report on the Modified Wood market begins with the executive summary of the report, which is followed by market introduction, market dynamics, market background and market analysis by key segments at a global level. Further, regional analysis and competition landscape have also been included under the scope of the report. Each section covers qualitative and quantitative assessment of the Modified Wood market on the basis of current developments, historical developments, trends and key opinions gathered through primary interviews with industry participants.

Modified Wood Market: Segmentation

The Modified Wood market report begins with the executive summary, under which a detailed overview of the whole market has been presented. In the next section, the report provides market introduction and market definitions along with taxonomy. In the next section of the report, important market background information, such as macro-economic & forecast factors, industry factors, pricing analysis, value chain and a detailed assessment of the sales of Modified Wood for the base year, has been included.

In the next section, market dynamics, such as drivers, restraints and trends, have been studied and their impact on the overall Modified Wood market at a global level has been discussed in detail. Additionally, opportunities for Modified Wood manufacturers have also been analysed in the subsequent section.

In the following sections of the report, market volume (Cubic Meter) and value (US$ Mn) projections for the aforementioned segments, followed by the summarised view of the seven prominent regions at a global level, have been included for the Modified Wood market.

In order to provide an accurate forecast, we started by calculating the current market size, which provides a basis of how the market for Modified Wood is expected to grow in future. To get a better understanding of the Modified Wood market, we triangulated the outcomes of three different types of analysis: primary, secondary and PMR analysis.

As previously stated, the global Modified Wood market has been split into four segments. These segments, on the basis of process, application, end use and region, have been analysed on the basis of BPS (Basis Point Share) to understand the relative contribution of each individual segment to the growth of the overall Modified Wood market. This information is important for the identification of various trends in the global Modified Wood market.

In the last section of the Modified Wood market report, a competition landscape of the Modified Wood market has been included to provide a dashboard view to the report audiences, categorised on the basis of players present in the value chain, their global presence in the Modified Wood market and other differentiating factors and strategies. The primary providers covered under the scope are the producers or manufacturers of Modified Wood. In addition, the section is mainly designed to provide a detailed comparative assessment of the key players in the Modified Wood market and their place in the value chain.

The report has also included detailed company profiles of some of the key players in the Modified Wood market, evaluating their long- & short-term strategic developments and key offerings. Some of the key players covered in this Modified Wood market report are Oy Lunawood Ltd, Accsys Technologies PLC, Kebony, Thermory AS, Stora Enso, Oy SWM-Wood Ltd, Houthandel Lambert van den Bosch, Kärävä Oy and timura Holzmanufaktur GmbH, among others.

