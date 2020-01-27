Oxo Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market projected to Discern Stable Expansion During 2026

Understanding various facets of the global oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging market, Persistence Market Research has come up with an analytical and extensive research publication titled “Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market: Global Industry Analysis (2013-2017) and Forecast (2018-2026)”. The comprehensive oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging market research report focuses on various trends, developments, opportunities, restraints, drivers and challenges impacting the growth of the global oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging market. These factors vary in magnitude in different regions for which a detailed analysis is covered in the research report. Along with this, an in-depth assessment on competition is covered and forecasts for a period of eight years, from 2018-2026, are elaborated with respect to each segment and sub-segment of the global oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging market.

Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market – Forecast Analysis

As per the analytical research study carried out on oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging, the global market is expected to soar at a rate of 5.4% (value CAGR) during the forecast period, mainly driven by increasing need for environment friendly packaging solutions and supportive government regulations with respect to use of oxo-biodegradable plastics for packaging. In 2017, the global oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging stood at US$ 637.3 Mn and is estimated to reach a value higher than US$ 1000 Mn by end of the assessment period (2026).

Awareness of Environment Health and the Need to Curb Plastic Pollution to Offer Potential Growth Opportunities for Oxo-Biodegradable Plastics

Since the last few years, plastic has been a vital component in the packaging industry. A higher percentage of various types of plastics are being used for packaging, and are also being discarded after use. Most of the plastic ends up in landfills where they take several years to degrade. This has created a huge concern for environment health and little has been done to eradicate the issue. As complete elimination of plastic is not possible, manufacturers have been promoting use of biodegradable packaging solutions, such as oxo-biodegradable plastic products. This has triggered the adoption of oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging solutions and is expected to drive the growth of the global market.

Supportive Government Regulations Regarding the Use of Oxo-Biodegradable Plastics to Drive Increased Adoption

Although oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging is going through a phase of instability in the west, which might prove to be a critical restraining factor in the coming decade, it is viewed as a key solution to curb the land and marine pollution problems. Many countries actively encourage oxo-biodegradable plastic packaging. For example, governments of various countries in Middle and Africa have made a mandate that the country will use only oxo-biodegradable plastics for packaging.

Company Profiles

UNIBAG MAGHREB

EPI Environmental Technologies Inc.

Wells Plastics Ltd.

Willow Ridge Plastics Inc.

Elif Plastik Ambalaj Sanayi Ve Ticaret Anonim Sirketi

Symphony Polymers Pvt. Ltd.

Newtrans USA Company

Licton Industrial Corp.

Oxo Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market : Table Of Contents

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Analysis

1.3. PMR Analysis and Recommendations

1.4. Wheel of Opportunity

2. Market Introduction

2.1. Market Definition

2.2. Market Taxonomy

2.3. Value Chain

2.3.1. Industry value and supply chain analysis

2.3.1.1. Resin/Raw material supplier

2.3.1.2. Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging/Additive manufacturer

2.3.1.3. End users

3. Market Viewpoint

3.1. Global Packaging Industry Outlook

3.2. Macro-economic Factors

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.2. Restraints

3.3.3. Opportunities

3.3.4. Trends

4. Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

4.1. Market Volume Projection

4.2. Market Size and Y-o-Y Growth

4.3. Absolute $ Opportunity

5. Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Region

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Region

5.2.1. North America

5.2.2. Latin America

5.2.3. Europe

5.2.4. Asia Pacific

5.2.5. Middle East and Africa

5.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By Region

5.3.1. North America

5.3.2. Latin America

5.3.3. Europe

5.3.4. Asia Pacific

5.3.5. Middle East and Africa

5.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Region

5.5. Key Trends

6. Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Material Type

6.2.1. Polyethylene (PE)

6.2.2. Polypropylene (PP)

6.2.3. Polystyrene (PS)

6.2.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

6.2.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.2.6. Metal Salts

6.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By Material Type

6.3.1. Polyethylene (PE)

6.3.2. Polypropylene (PP)

6.3.3. Polystyrene (PS)

6.3.4. Polyvinylchloride (PVC)

6.3.5. Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

6.3.6. Metal Salts

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Material Type

6.5. Key Trends

7. Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By Packaging Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Packaging Type

7.2.1. Bags & Sacks

7.2.2. Food Bags

7.2.3. Bin Liners

7.2.4. Garbage Bags

7.2.5. Shopping Bags

7.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By Packaging Type

7.3.1. Bags & Sacks

7.3.2. Food Bags

7.3.3. Bin Liners

7.3.4. Garbage Bags

7.3.5. Shopping Bags

7.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Packaging Type

7.5. Key Trends

8. Global Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis By End use

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By End use

8.2.1. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

8.2.2. Food & beverages

8.2.3. Household & personal care

8.2.4. Industrial

8.3. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By End use

8.3.1. Pharmaceutical & Healthcare

8.3.2. Food & beverages

8.3.3. Household & personal care

8.3.4. Industrial

8.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis By End use

8.5. Key Trends

9. North America Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Regional Pricing Analysis

9.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Country

9.3.1. U.S.

9.3.2. Canada

9.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By Country

9.4.1. U.S.

9.4.2. Canada

9.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Country

10. Latin America Oxo-Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market Analysis

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Regional Pricing Analysis

10.3. Historical Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Analysis 2013-2017 By Country

10.3.1. Brazil

10.3.2. Mexico

10.3.3. Argentina

10.3.4. Rest of Latin America

10.4. Market Size (US$ Mn) and Volume (‘000 Tonnes) Forecast 2018-2026 By Country

10.4.1. Brazil

10.4.2. Mexico

10.4.3. Argentina

10.4.4. Rest of Latin America

10.5. Market Attractiveness Analysis By Country