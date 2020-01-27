Radio Dot System (RDS) Market- Potential Effect on Upcoming Future Growth, Competitive Analysis and Forecast 2018 – 2026

Radio dot is an innovative antenna element which is designed by Ericsson to eliminate broadband capacity bottlenecks in small and large buildings. These systems are designed with a distributed architecture having centralized baseband that enables high performance voice and data coverage and capacity for high-level mobile broadband coverage. Ericsson’s Radio Dot System (RDS), unleashes lightning-fast speed and high capacity to meet the upcoming demands of 5G. These systems are capable of delivering speed up to 2Gbit/s.

The radio dot system is designed to redefine the concept of small cells (for indoor applications) with the integrated high performance indoor radio system to address a broader range of indoor environments. Operators will be able to deploy these systems next to 4G solutions using the same network architecture, same cabling infrastructure, and dot locations. These systems are majorly used by building owners and IT managers who need to work on multi-location businesses where buildings vary in size and have heavy used traffic. Over time, these systems are also expected to be used for most extreme case applications such as connected factories, connected mining, etc.

Growth in traffic volume has led to the exponential development of multiple indoor connectivity systems. A radio dot system provides both LTE and WCDMA coverage and capacity indoors for a range of buildings, which is anticipated to lead to increased adoption of radio dot systems during the forecast period. Other factors driving the adoption of radio dot systems include simple deployment that is 100% integrated with the outdoor network. Moreover, a radio dot system supports LTE-Advanced features such as Carrier Aggregation, 256QAM, D-MIMO and combined cells which help in providing cells splits without additional hardware. These factors are anticipated to propel the radio dot system demand over the forecast period. However, lack of knowledge and awareness is a key factor hindering the growth of the market.

RDS is in its nascent stage and companies are profoundly investing in its R&D operations and setting up partnerships with Ericsson to analyze and understand the use of this technology. For instance, Softbank Corporation entered into an agreement in April 2017 to deploy Ericsson’s RDS in Japan to deliver premium indoor connectivity to its subscribers. Furthermore, Telefonica and Ericsson signed an agreement to deploy radio dot systems in airports and shopping malls in Mexico to strengthen cellular coverage.

The global radio dot system market can be segmented based on type, application, and region. In terms of type, the market has been bifurcated into dual band radio dot and hardened radio dot. Dual band radio dot combines two frequency bands in one form factor to reduce cabling cost, simplify deployment, and control available spectrum. Based on application, the market can be segmented into outdoor, indoor applications, and industrial applications.

The global radio dot system market is segmented on the basis of regions into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to contribute major share in the radio dot system market during the forecast period. Adoption rate of radio dot systems in North America is comparative high when compared to other regions. Furthermore, presence of large number of market players and software providers in the region is also expected to contribute toward the growth of the market in the region.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market for radio dot systems, owing to high demand for connectivity solutions in the region. Rising demand for radio dot systems in emerging countries such as Japan, China, and India is driving the market growth. Europe is also expected to show significant growth in the radio dot system market over the forecast period. Middle East & Africa region and South America are also expected to contribute towards growth of the market.

Some of the major players active in the development of radio dot systems include Verizon, Vodafone, Telefonica, Softbank, and China Unicom.