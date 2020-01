Expanding at 6.2% CAGR, Sensors in Mobile Phone Market to Flourish Due to Rising Penetration of Smart Phones

Technological inventions in electronic equipment has increased at a fast pace. Sensors are one such innovation that plays a vital role in the mobile industry. Sensors are the components which measure a physical or environmental quantity and convert it into a signal. Various types of sensors are embedded in mobile phones. The combination of sensors and mobile phones leads to the development of sensor technology which is likely to revolutionize a large number of business sectors. The introduction of smart sensors in smartphones results in an advance computing platform as well as richer functionalities for the smartphones.

Sensors in mobile phones offer numerous opportunities for countries that are expected to invest in developing new technological features in the mobile industry. It is anticipated that various vendors are popularizing the use of sensors in order to develop interactive applications and games across operating systems such as Android OS, iOS, and Windows. Several mobile phone manufacturers are focusing on integrating various types of sensors in phones to extend the functional capabilities and features of phones. The embedding of sensors in mobile phones transforms the ordinary mobile phone into a smartphone.

For More Details, Request A Sample Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42320

Key drivers of the sensors in mobile phone market are increasing penetration of smartphones, increase in investments for research and development for technological inventions, and adoption of sensing applications. Demand for mobile phones or smartphones is increasing exponentially due to the advance features offered by the smartphones. Vendors across regions are investing more to develop advance technology for mobile devices. Sensors are widely adopted due to their multiple functions. For instance, smartphones are developed with various sets of cheap, powerful embedded sensors, such as accelerometer, digital compass, gyroscope, GPS, microphone, and camera which enable the creation of personal, group, and community scale sensing applications. Sensors in mobile phones will revolutionize many sectors of economies, including business, healthcare, social networks, environmental monitoring, and transportation. The major restraint faced by the market is the various challenges faced by vendors during the import and export of mobile phones due to the imposition of taxes. The market brings an opportunity for vendors across Brazil, Canada, Indonesia, and South Africa to develop new mobile sensing applications.

The sensors in mobile phone market is segmented on the basis of sensor type and region. By sensor type, the market is segmented as interface sensors, security sensors, environmental sensors, motion sensors, and others. Interface sensors are classified into proximity sensors, near to field communication (NFC), and ambient light sensor. Security sensors comprise fingerprint sensors and face recognition sensors. It is anticipated that fingerprint sensors have a strong opportunity for the sensors in mobile phone market. Environmental sensors are classified into humidity sensor, temperature sensor, and barometer. Motion sensor segment is segregated as gyroscope, accelerometer, compass, and pedometer.

Regional segmentation of the sensors in mobile phone market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the sensors in mobile phone market due to the presence of strong players in countries such as China, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan. Europe and North America are likely to observe strong growth opportunities during the forecast period due to rising investments in the mobile phones manufacturing industry.

Request For Custom Research Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=42320

Key players of the sensors in mobile phone market are Alps Electric., Bosch Sensortec, Fujitsu Limited, Hillcrest Labs, Inc., InvenSense Inc., MEMSVision., Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.., Goertek Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Pyreos Limited, Qualcomm Incorporated, Senodia Technologies, Sensirion, Silicon Laboratories, Inc. , and STMicroelectronics.