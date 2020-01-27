Surging Uptake in Point-to-Point Protocol Market to Embrace Internet of Things

Point-to-point connections are one of the most common types of WAN connections. PPP connections are used to connect LANs to WAN service providers, and to connect LAN segments within an organization’s network. The LAN-to-WAN point-to-point connection is also referred to as a serial connection or a leased-line connection because the line is rented from an operator (usually a telephone company) and is dedicated to being used by a leasing company.

Growing adoption of the Internet globally is a key factor propelling the growth of the point-to-point protocol market. Businesses, as well as national economies, are becoming dependent on the broadband for their well-organized and effective functioning.

Surging Upatke in Point-to-Point Protocol Market to Embrace Internet of Things

Additionally, numerous governments across the globe are stimulating investments for improving broadband services. Moreover, the adoption of broadband in the small firms helps to capture the distant markets. These aforementioned factors are fuelling the growth of the point-to-point protocol market.

On the basis of region, the point-to-point protocol market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Japan, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. Of these, North America and Europe are expected to dominate the global market for point-to-point protocol market with the prominent share owing to high adoption from developed countries such as the US, UK, France, and Germany. However, Asia Pacific is the emerging market and expected to expand with faster CAGR thanks to the growing penetration of a wide area network (WAN) solutions.

Global Point-to-Point Protocol Market: Competitive Landscape

Some of the key players operating in the global point-to-point protocol market include Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, AT&G Datanet, Vanguard Networks, and Wanredundancy.com.

Want to know more such detailed insights Request a sample of our best in the business report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=47250

Key highlights of this report