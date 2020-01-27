Trend of Augmented Reality in Retail Market Booming Growth Analysis by Tmr

Technology that surpasses computer images over real-world imagery as seen by cameras in real time, is being adopted by businesses in artificial intelligence.

Especially in retail, there are real opportunities to allow customers to see how the product will fit their lives before they are removed from the store.

The rise in the penetration of smartphone across the globe, particularly in emerging economies is expected to drive the augmented reality in retail market in the next few years. Innovations in this field is considered to offer potential opportunities for the market players, thus supporting its growth in the next few years. On the flip side, the lack of expertise and skilled personnel and the rising concerns related to security and privacy are estimated to curtail the growth of the augmented reality in retail market in the near future.

The global market for augmented reality in retail has been classified on the basis of geography into five key segments. Among these, North America is likely to hold a substantial share of the market over the next few years.

The high acceptance of advanced technology and the increasing projects of research and developments are projected to support the growth of the market in the coming years. The rise in the demand for augmented reality across diverse applications and the presence of several leading players are predicted to accelerate the development of the North America market in the coming few years.

The global augmented reality market in retail is developing at a high pace and is projected to observe an intense competition over the next few years. The lucrative opportunities in the market are likely to attract several new entrants and participate in the market, thus enhancing the overall growth of the market in the near future.

The prominent players engaged in the augmented reality in reality market across the globe are Marxent Labs, Total Immersion, Amazon, VisionStar Information Technology, Augment, Holition, PTC, Blippar, DAQRI, Sephora, ViewAR, Zappar, Kudan, Microsoft, INDE, Imaginate Technologies, Apple, Obsess, Ads Reality, XZIMG, Ikea, Google, Wikitude, and Zugara.