Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market is Driven by Improved Diagnostic and Medical Capabilities for Companion Animals

Veterinary Molecular Diagnostics Market – Snapshot

The global animal health care sector continues to expand at a rapid pace. In developed countries, the sector is driven by improved diagnostic and medical capabilities for companion animals. Technologically advanced diagnostic assays and techniques (such as RTPCR) are experiencing more demand than the conventional diagnosis products. Increased longevity of pet animals led by improvement in diagnostics, greater focus on wellness and prevention by veterinarians, and enhanced nutrition have expanded the scope for use of veterinary diagnostic services and medications. The number of pet ownerships in developed as well as emerging markets is increasing. As a result, expenditure on companion animals is rising globally.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/veterinary-molecular-diagnostics-market.html

Economic growth in developing regions such as Asia Pacific and Latin America is poised to provide immense opportunities to the veterinary molecular diagnostics market during the forecast period. Opportunities offered by these regions are attributable to several factors such as rise in the disposable income of urban middle-class people in these regions. This boosts the per-capita meat consumption, thereby driving the demand for more efficient livestock production. Moreover, increase in awareness about the importance of healthy livestock is expected to propel the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in developing countries during the forecast period. Increase in the number of companion animal owners is a significant trend in the animal health care sector. In 2013, 62% of the U.S. households owned a companion animal (excluding horses) i.e. around 72.9 million homes.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=42437

Rise in the expenditure on diagnostics, therapeutics, feed additives, and other supplies for companion animals; increase in the number of pet owners and growing urbanization are likely to provide significant opportunities to the veterinary molecular diagnostics market in developing countries during the forecast period. Sophisticated molecular diagnostic instruments and assays are well-recognized and validated for proper testing. However, high costs associated with these systems and assays and lack of skilled technicians pose a significant restraint for the market.

Request Report Brochure @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=42437

Based on product, the global veterinary molecular diagnostics market has been segmented into instruments & software, kits & reagents, and services. In terms of technology, the market has been divided into polymerase chain reaction (PCR), microarrays, and DNA sequencing. Based on animal type, the market has been segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. Based on disease indication, the market has been classified into vector-borne diseases, respiratory pathogens detection, diarrhea pathogens detection, and others. Based on end-user, the market has been segregated into hospitals/clinics and reference laboratories. The reference laboratories segment is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com