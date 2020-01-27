Rapid technological advancements have made animation, VFX & games available to the masses, and this industry has become one of the fastest growing segments in the global media and entertainment market. We are increasingly seeing more global animation, VFX, and the production of games that take place in modes that are distributed globally. Production work becomes global with tax incentives, regional low labor costs and lower computational costs, which put pressure on companies to reduce costs and establish facilities in areas that benefit from tax or low-cost areas. This is a model that is increasingly tapped by content producers.

VFX Market – Trend of 2019 in Animation Industry Strikes Demands

The global VFX market is likely to register a promising growth in the next few years, thanks to the technological advancements in this field. The research study offers a detailed analysis of the global VFX market in order to provide a clear picture of the market for market players and readers. In addition to this, the growth opportunities, drivers, and the current trends in the market have been included in the scope of the study.

The global VFX market is anticipated to grow at a fast pace over the next few years. The rising investments in the industry by the prominent players is expected to enhance the development of the global VFX market in the next few years. The high development of the media and entertainment industry across the globe is estimated to accelerate the growth of the global VFX market over the next few years. Furthermore, the developing economies across the globe hold growth opportunities, thanks to which the market is likely to witness a substantial growth in the next few years.

Technological developments in the VFX market is considered to generate potential growth opportunities for the market players over the next few years. The rising use of VFX in the big-budget movies and the growing demand from the media and entertainment industry are some of the other factors that are foreseen to hasten the development of the overall market in the coming few years. On the other hand, the requirement of huge capital investment and the lack of skilled VFX personnel are estimated to hamper the development of the global VFX market in the next few years.