VIRTUAL REALITY GAMING ACCESSORIES MARKET 2018 GLOBAL KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025

Virtual reality has caught the world by storm and the combined effect of virtual reality and gaming has created a new breed of technology hungry individuals with a zeal for exploring hitherto unseen dimensions that define the VR and gaming industry.

Scope of the Report:

An increasing growth in adoption of smartphone based VR headsets and other gaming accessories owing to the feasibility of playing VR games without any connected cables and devices is the primary driver pushing the market towards high revenue growth.

The global Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Virtual Reality Gaming Accessories market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

HTC

Google

Sony

Microsoft

Virtuix Holdings

Samsung

Nintendo

Oculus VR

HP

Xiaomi

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Headset

VR Controller

VR Treadmill

Gaming Suit

VR PC Backpack

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Gaming Console

PC

Smartphone

