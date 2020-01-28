A Rapid Growth is Forecasted For Metalized Pet Bottles Market 2019 | TricorBraun Inc, O.BERK COMPANY, LLC, Pet Power & Packaging Connections

Metalized Pet Bottles Market: Introduction

Plastic constitutes over 30% of the global packaging market, with rigid plastic accounting about 17% of the overall market. Contemporary market requirements for better and innovative ways of packaging has been the biggest concern for the product manufacturing companies. To have a competitive edge in the market, every manufacturers are looking forward to new, innovative means of packaging that are appealing and receptive to consumers. Manufacturers dealing in personal care and cosmetics products, especially, identified need for a new technique of packaging -where the glass and plastic bottles can be replaced for better customer service. Propelled by the market need, the packaging industry responded with introduction of metalized pet bottles packaging system.

Metalized pet bottles have a metallic coating on the outer surface of the bottles, manufactured by evaporating a thin layer of metal onto the plastic surface. As per requirement the metalized pet bottles are available in different shape, size and color. Aluminum is most widely used material for metalizing pet bottles. Metalized pet bottle packaging is widely sought after because of its long shelf life, durability, thermal insulation, reflective and scratch resistant nature. Metalized pet bottles are made opaque to protect light sensitive products from UV and other radiations.

Metalized Pet Bottles: Market Dynamics

Metalized pet bottle is gaining popularity among manufacturers, looking low-cost but quality packaging bottles. Mounting demand for personal care and cosmetic products globally, is the key driving factor accelerating growth of metalized pet bottles packaging market. The sales of metalized pet bottles packaging is also fueled by the increasing consumption of beverage products. Meanwhile the perfume and antiperspirant industry aids in driving significant demand in the metalized pet bottles packaging market. Increase in sales of cosmetics, antiperspirant, personal care and beverage products worldwide will significantly stimulate the demand for the metalized pet bottles, creating robust $ opportunity over the forecast period.

However, capital intensive nature of metalized pet bottles packaging machines and presence of other economical plastic packaging are the limiting factors for the metalized pet bottles packaging market. Furthermore, stagnant economic growth in some of the prospective developing regions is expected to affect consumer confidence which in turn will affect consumer goods sales and in turn could hamper growth of global metalized pet bottles market.

Metalized Pet Bottles: Market Segmentation

The global metalized pet bottles packaging market is segmented into three parts based on the shape, end user, and geography.

Based on the shape of the bottle, the global metalized pet bottles packaging market is segmented into:

Square

Cylinder

Customized

Based on the end-user the global twin blister packaging market is segmented into:

Personal care industry

Cosmetics & Toiletries

Antiperspirants & Perfume

Others

Food and beverage industry

Edible Oils

Dairy products

Soft drinks & Juices

Others

Others

Metalized Pet Bottles Market: Regional outlook

In terms of geography, the global metalized pet bottles packaging market has been divided in to seven key regions including North America, Latin America, East Europe, West Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan and Middle East & Africa. The Asia-Pacific metalized pet bottles packaging market revenue contribution to the global metalized pet bottles packaging market is expected to be the maximum by the end of forecast period owing to increased demand of metalized pet bottles packaging food and beverage industry. North America and Europe are expected to create significant opportunities for metalized pet bottles packaging manufacturers owing to increased demand for metalized pet bottles packaging in personal care and health care applications. The demand for metalized pet bottles for packaging consumer goods in developing economies such as Brazil, Mexico in Latin America, due to higher consumer spending pattern, will drive the revenue sales of metalized pet bottles packaging, in the region. Factors such as increasing urbanization, better life style, along with greater purchasing power parity are expected to foster the demand of metalized pet bottles packaging in the Middle East and African regions.