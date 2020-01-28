Active and Intelligent Packaging Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2025

New Study On “2018-2025 Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Global Key Player, Demand, Growth, Opportunities and Analysis Forecast” Added to Wise Guy Reports Database

This report researches the worldwide Active and Intelligent Packaging market size (value, capacity, production and consumption) in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (China, Japan) and other regions.

This study categorizes the global Active and Intelligent Packaging breakdown data by manufacturers, region, type and application, also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Smart packaging includes active packaging and intelligent packaging; wherein active packaging refers to the packaging functions beyond the inert, passive containment and protection of the product. Intelligent packaging suitable for inner atmosphere of the package and for shipping. This type of packaging designed for controlling humidity, absorbing odors and maintaining the right concentration of gases and moisture within the packaged products. Innovative forms of active packaging materials release controlled quantities of ethanol into bakery and meat products to control bacterial growth. Active packaging material depends on the type of food it is designed to preserve.

The increase in the demand for packaged goods, consumer convenience, , manufacturers focus on the longer shelf life of the food products are active in the market. However, high implementation cost and huge investment in research and development for better products development are restraining the market growth. Recently, many manufacturers have started putting more efforts on the product development at lower cost and better quality.

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging market size will increase to xx Million US$ by 2025, from xx Million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Active and Intelligent Packaging.

This report focuses on the top manufacturers’ Active and Intelligent Packaging capacity, production, value, price and market share of Active and Intelligent Packaging in global market. The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Amcor

Ampacet Corporation

Ball Corporation

Bemis Company

Constar International

Crown Holdings Incorporated

W.R. Grace and Company

Graham Packaging Company

Landec Corporation

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

Rexam plc.

Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Type

Oxygen Scavengers

Moisture Absorbers

Shelf Life Sensing

Temperature Indicators

Others

Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Data by Application

Food & Beverages

Healthcare

Personal Care

Others

Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Breakdown Data by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption Breakdown Data by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Active and Intelligent Packaging capacity, production, value, consumption, status and forecast;

To focus on the key Active and Intelligent Packaging manufacturers and study the capacity, production, value, market share and development plans in next few years.

To focuses on the global key manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the market competition landscape, SWOT analysis.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, application and region.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends and factors driving or inhibiting the market growth.

To analyze the opportunities in the market for stakeholders by identifying the high growth segments.

To strategically analyze each submarket with respect to individual growth trend and their contribution to the market.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Active and Intelligent Packaging :

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2017 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

Some Major Points from Table of content:

Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Research Report 2018-2025, by Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Oxygen Scavengers

1.4.3 Moisture Absorbers

1.4.4 Shelf Life Sensing

1.4.5 Temperature Indicators

1.4.6 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Food & Beverages

1.5.3 Healthcare

1.5.4 Personal Care

1.5.5 Others

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production

2.1.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue 2013-2025

2.1.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production 2013-2025

2.1.3 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Capacity 2013-2025

2.1.4 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Marketing Pricing and Trends

2.2 Active and Intelligent Packaging Growth Rate (CAGR) 2018-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Active and Intelligent Packaging Manufacturers

2.4 Market Drivers, Trends and Issues

2.5 Macroscopic Indicator

2.5.1 GDP for Major Regions

2.5.2 Price of Raw Materials in Dollars: Evolution

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.2.2 Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.3 Active and Intelligent Packaging Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production by Regions

4.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production by Regions

4.1.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Market Share by Regions

4.1.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue Market Share by Regions

4.2 United States

4.2.1 United States Active and Intelligent Packaging Production

4.2.2 United States Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.2.3 Key Players in United States

4.2.4 United States Active and Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Active and Intelligent Packaging Production

4.3.2 Europe Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Active and Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.4 China

4.4.1 China Active and Intelligent Packaging Production

4.4.2 China Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.4.3 Key Players in China

4.4.4 China Active and Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.5 Japan

4.5.1 Japan Active and Intelligent Packaging Production

4.5.2 Japan Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue

4.5.3 Key Players in Japan

4.5.4 Japan Active and Intelligent Packaging Import & Export

4.6 Other Regions

4.6.1 South Korea

4.6.2 India

4.6.3 Southeast Asia

5 Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Regions

5.1.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption Market Share by Regions

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 United States

5.2.4 Canada

5.2.5 Mexico

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 UK

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Indonesia

5.4.9 Thailand

5.4.10 Malaysia

5.4.11 Philippines

5.4.12 Vietnam

5.5 Central & South America

5.5.1 Central & South America Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Central & South America Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.5.3 Brazil

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 GCC Countries

5.6.5 Egypt

5.6.6 South Africa

6 Market Size by Type

6.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Dada by Type

6.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue by Type

6.3 Active and Intelligent Packaging Price by Type

7 Market Size by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Breakdown Dada by Application

7.2.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption by Application

7.2.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Consumption Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

8 Manufacturers Profiles

8.1 Amcor

8.1.1 Amcor Company Details

8.1.2 Company Description

8.1.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.1.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.1.5 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Ampacet Corporation

8.2.1 Ampacet Corporation Company Details

8.2.2 Company Description

8.2.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.2.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.2.5 SWOT Analysis

8.3 Ball Corporation

8.3.1 Ball Corporation Company Details

8.3.2 Company Description

8.3.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.3.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.3.5 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Bemis Company

8.4.1 Bemis Company Company Details

8.4.2 Company Description

8.4.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.4.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.4.5 SWOT Analysis

8.5 Constar International

8.5.1 Constar International Company Details

8.5.2 Company Description

8.5.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.5.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.5.5 SWOT Analysis

8.6 Crown Holdings Incorporated

8.6.1 Crown Holdings Incorporated Company Details

8.6.2 Company Description

8.6.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.6.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.6.5 SWOT Analysis

8.7 W.R. Grace and Company

8.7.1 W.R. Grace and Company Company Details

8.7.2 Company Description

8.7.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.7.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.7.5 SWOT Analysis

8.8 Graham Packaging Company

8.8.1 Graham Packaging Company Company Details

8.8.2 Company Description

8.8.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.8.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.8.5 SWOT Analysis

8.9 Landec Corporation

8.9.1 Landec Corporation Company Details

8.9.2 Company Description

8.9.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.9.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.9.5 SWOT Analysis

8.10 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical

8.10.1 Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company Details

8.10.2 Company Description

8.10.3 Capacity, Production and Value of Active and Intelligent Packaging

8.10.4 Active and Intelligent Packaging Product Description

8.10.5 SWOT Analysis

8.11 Rexam plc.

9 Production Forecasts

9.1 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production and Revenue Forecast

9.1.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast 2018-2025

9.1.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast 2018-2025

9.2 Active and Intelligent Packaging Production and Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast by Regions

9.2.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast by Regions

9.3 Active and Intelligent Packaging Key Producers Forecast

9.3.1 United States

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.4 Forecast by Type

9.4.1 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Production Forecast by Type

9.4.2 Global Active and Intelligent Packaging Revenue Forecast by Type

Continued…..

