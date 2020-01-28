Adenovirus Diagnostics Market Poised to Expand at a Robust Pace by 2026

Adenovirus is one of the DNA viruses that is considered to be the primary cause of fever illnesses, mostly among children. Individuals and children with chronic respiratory complications, cardiac disease, or weak immune systems are at higher risk of contracting adenovirus infection. However, most of the infections caused by adenovirus are not too severe. Adenovirus is a contagious infection, as it is an airborne disease and can spread from a person who is already infected to others through sneezing, cough, and close contact. Adenovirus can cause acute respiratory disease, pneumonia, epidemic keratoconjunctivitis, gastroenteritis, acute follicular conjunctivitis, and cystitis. Among children, pharyngitis fever and pharyngeal-conjunctival are the most common infection caused by adenovirus.

A research conducted by the Barcelona Center for International Health Research and the University of Barcelona in 2016 indicated that adenovirus is the second most common respiratory virus that causes pneumonia. Few strains of adenoviruses can also spread through the infected person’s stool. Adenovirus can also spread through water such as swimming pools; however, this is not common. Infection caused by adenovirus can be usually diagnosed by molecular methods or detected with serology, polymerase chain reaction (PCR), viral culture, or through antigen detection. New technologies such as liposomes, chromatography, monoclonal antibodies, gel microdroplets, and flow cytometry are emerging as the methods of choice for the diagnosis of adenovirus infection.

Authentication of the infection caused by adenovirus is important to identify the most suitable treatment in order to establish a prediction and start a treatment procedure to control the infection by the application of accurate antiviral agents. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global adenovirus diagnostics market. In the recent past, adenovirus infections were diagnosed by cell culture, as the virus replicates efficiently in cell cultures. Detection and amplification of adenovirus DNA by different PCR methods are becoming the most widely accepted laboratory procedures for the detection of adenovirus infection. The swift detection and quantitation of adenovirus DNA, especially by techniques such as PCR, are expected to support the identification and treatment monitoring of adenovirus infections, particularly in immune-compromised patients. This, in turn, is expected to boost the growth of the global adenovirus diagnostic market during the forecast period. Moreover, increase in investment in research and development and technological advancements in the diagnosis of acute respiratory infections of viral etiology are expected to boost adenovirus diagnostics market growth.

The global adenovirus diagnostics market can be segmented based on diagnostic method and end-user. In terms of diagnostic method, the adenovirus diagnostics market can be categorized into viral culture, polymerase chain reaction assays and antigen-based assays, monoclonal antibodies, liposomes and flow cytometry, chromatography, and gel microdroplets. Based on end-user, the global adenovirus diagnostics market can be divided into hospitals, private diagnostic laboratories, small clinics, and public health laboratories.

In terms of region, the global adenovirus diagnostics market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The adenovirus diagnostic market in North America is expected to gain significant traction, owing to increase in public health concerns regarding various infectious diseases such as pneumonia, which is associated with adenovirus infection and reimbursement for adenovirus diagnostics. Moreover, there are a number of hospitals and private diagnostics laboratories in the U.S. and Canada that offer a broad portfolio of tests to determine the presence of adenovirus. Europe held significant share of the global adenovirus diagnostics market. The adenovirus diagnostics market in Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a rapid pace due to rise in prevalence of the infection and large population. The adenovirus diagnostic market is expected to gain traction in Africa, where a large number of children infected with adenovirus are underserved.

Key players in the global adenovirus diagnostics market include Agilent Technologies, Beckman Coulter/Danaher, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Affymetrix, Bio-Rad, Roche, Novartis AG, Gen-Probe, Qiagen, Abbott, DiaSorin, and bioMerieux.

