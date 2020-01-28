Aerospace Window Frame Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2018 – 2021

This report, from studies the global Aerospace Window Frame market over the period 2010 to 2021. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

The Global Aerospace Window Frame Market: Highlights

The global Aerospace Window Frame market offers good growth opportunity and is likely to grow at 3.2% CAGR during the forecast period of 2016 to 2021. Organic growth of the global automotive vehicle production owning to increasing disposable income and growing urbanization is the major growth driver of the global Aerospace Window Frame market. Additionally, increasing demand of complex and lightweight cylinder head to either reduce overall vehicle weight or to enhance engine performance for achieving stringent government regulations, such as CAFÉ Standards is likely to supplement the growth of automotive cylinder market over the next five years.

The global Aerospace Window Frame market is segmented into three categories; passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and medium & heavy duty commercial vehicles. Passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the global Aerospace Window Frame market during the forecast period. The high number of vehicle production and higher demand of lightweight products are the major growth drivers of the segment in the next five years.

Major automakers, such as Ford, are shifting towards aluminum for manufacturing engine parts including cylinder head for their mass produced vehicles. Ford F-150 uses about 1,080 lbs of aluminum (25% of curb weight) including 66 lbs of cylinder head.

Currently, cast iron dominates the global Aerospace Window Frame market in terms of materials, however, aluminum is likely to experience the fastest growth over the next five years, driven by advantage of lightweight and ability to develop complex parts. Titanium is very expensive but provides the highest weight reduction as compared to the aluminum and cast iron.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest cylinder head market during the forecast period. The region is also expected to experience the fastest growth in the next five years. Increasing automotive production owning to rising income mainly in China and India is likely to drive the demand of cylinder head in the Asia-Pacific region. Europe is expected to remain the second largest Aerospace Window Frame market in the next five years. Recovery of European automotive industry is likely to drive the demand of the cylinder head in the next five years.

The supply chain of this market comprises raw materials suppliers, cylinder head manufacturers, machining suppliers, distributors, automotive OEMs, and dealers. The key Aerospace Window Frame manufacturers are Nemak, S.A.B. de C.V., Linamar corporation, MAHLE GmbH, KS HUAYU Bearbeitungs GmbH, Cummins Inc., and Toyota Motor Corporation.

New product development, Lightweight product and Strategic alliances are the key strategies adopted by the key players to gain competitive edge in the market.

Research Methodology

This report offers high quality insights and is the outcome of detailed research methodology comprising extensive secondary research, rigorous primary interviews with industry stakeholders and validation and triangulation with internal database and statistical tools. More than 1,000 authenticated secondary sources, such as company annual reports, fact book, press release, journals, investor presentation, white papers, patents, and articles have been leveraged to gather the data. About 15 detailed primary interviews with the market players across the value chain in the all four regions and industry experts have been executed to obtain both the qualitative and quantitative insights.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

• Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

• Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

• Market trend and forecast analysis

• Market segment trend and forecast

• Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

• Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

• Emerging trends of the carbon brakes market

• Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

• Key success factors

The global Aerospace Window Frame market is segmented into the following categories.

Global Aerospace Window Frame Market, By Vehicle Type

• Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Medium & Heavy Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Window Frame Market, By Material Type

• Aluminum (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Iron (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

• Titanium (Regional Analysis: NA, Europe, APAC, and RoW)

Global Aerospace Window Frame Market, By Region

• North America (Country Analysis: USA, Canada, and Mexico)

• Europe (Country Analysis: Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, and Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China, Japan, India, and Rest of the Asia-Pacific)

• Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Middle East and Latin America)

Some points from table of content:

Executive Summary

1.1. Market Size and Growth Drivers

1.2. Market Competitive Landscapes

1.3. Market Dominance and Attractiveness by Vehicle Type

1.4. Market Dominance and Attractiveness by Material Type

1.5. Regional Shift and Dynamics

1.6. Customer Needs and Unmet Needs

1.7. Innovation and R&D Focus of Key Players

1.8. Key Success Factors

1.9. Strategic Implications to Existing and New Players

2. Industry Overview

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Market Evolution

2.3. Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.3.1. North America: Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.3.2. Europe: Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.3.3. Asia-Pacific: Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.3.4. Rest of the World: Industry Life Cycle Analysis

2.4. Supply Chain Analysis

2.5. Market Classification

2.5.1. By Vehicle Type

2.5.2. By Material Type

2.5.3. By Region

Continued…….

