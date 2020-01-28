Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Increase in Incidence of Inflammatory Bowel Diseases to Drive Market

Anal Fistula Treatment Market – Snapshot

Anal fistula is a tunnel or tract between the epithelial surface of the rectum or anus and the skin i.e., perianal area. This tract can develop infection causing swelling, pus, and pain. The global anal fistula treatment market was valued at US$ 550 Mn in 2017 and is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 4% from 2018 to 2026 to reach US$ 800 Mn by 2026. High incidence rate of anal fistula and recurrence rate of treated cases have led to a large patient pool. Moreover, increase in incidence of anal fistula inducing co-morbidities such as Crohn’s disease, anal abscess, HIV, and TB infections have resulted in new complex anal fistula cases. Rise in demand for safe and effective treatment with no chance of recurrence and fewer side effects is inducing key industry players to introduce advanced drugs and devices. These include under trial collagen paste for blocking and removing fistula tract, adipose stem cell therapy for anal fistula treatment in Crohn’s disease, video-assisted anal fistula treatment (VAAFT) devices, and laser energy-based devices for anal fistula. However, high cost of treatment and lack of awareness about anal fistula treatment are likely to restrain the global anal fistula treatment market during the forecast period.

High unmet needs in the global anal fistula treatment market present lucrative opportunities for existing players and new entrants. Examples of recent developments in the field are anal fistula tool comprising a channel for anal fistula treatment Queen Mary University of London, by January 2018, Implantable prosthesis for anal fistula treatment by C.R. Bard (acquired by BD) in February 2018, Seton stringing device for anal fistula treatment by Changshu No.2 People’s Hospital in June 2017, innovation of elastic thread for drawing thread in perianal abscess and anal fistula treatment by First Affiliated Hospital of Jiaoning University of Traditional Chinese Medicine in June 2017 and others.

In terms of treatment type, the global anal fistula treatment market has been segmented into surgical and non-surgical. The non-surgical segment has been bifurcated into drugs and others. The surgical segment has been classified into fistulotomy, advancement flap procedures, seton techniques, bioprosthetic plugs, and others. Based on application, the global market can be divided into intersphincteric, transsphincteric, suprasphincteric, extrasphincteric, and others. In terms of end-user, the global anal fistula treatment market can be classified into hospitals & ambulatory surgery centers, clinics, and others.

