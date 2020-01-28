WiseGuyReports.Com Publish a New Market Research Report On –“ Cardiac Rehabilitation 2019 Global Market Outlook,Research,Trends and Forecast to 2023”.

Cardiac Rehabilitation Industry 2019

Description:-

The analysts forecast the global cardiac rehabilitation market to grow at a CAGR of 6.50% during the period 2018-2022.

Cardiac rehabilitation is performed post-surgery, where patients undergo specially designed programs under qualified medical practitioner’s guidance to recover their cardiac health and to prevent disease recurrence. The main components of cardiac rehabilitation include exercise training, lifestyle change, and psychological wellness.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global cardiac rehabilitation market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the cardiac rehabilitation.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

The report, Global Cardiac Rehabilitation Market 2018-2022 , has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Apollo hospitals

• Cedars-Sinai

• Cleveland Clinic

• Central Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust (CMFT)

• Mayo Foundation for Medical Education and Research (MFMER)

Market driver

• High prevalence of cardiovascular diseases

Market challenge

• Cost barriers in cardiac rehabilitation

Market trend

• Increasing adoption of telerehabilitation

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Table Of Contents – Major Key Points

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Market Landscape

Part 05: Market Sizing

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Market Segmentation By Phase

Part 08: Customer Landscape

Part 09: Regional Landscape

Part 10: Decision Framework

Part 11: Drivers And Challenges

Continued……

