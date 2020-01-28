Cell Analysis Market to Receive Overwhelming Hike in Revenues by 2024

Cell Analysis Market: Overview

Cell analysis is a method of measuring and analyzing the properties of cells which includes size and shape, cellular parameters such as availability and mechanism of specific proteins. Apart from this cell assay also helps us to study and monitor complete cellular processes such as its growth and proliferation. Enhanced accuracy of cell imaging and analysis system helps in reducing the time and cost of the drug discovery processes. Today at most of the places cells are analyzed in masses with thousand of cells per sample and results are analyzed on the basis of average response of the cells. Hence in order to obtain effective and accurate cell analysis it is important to study how exactly individual cells respond.

Cell Analysis Market: Segmentation

The cell analysis market can be broadly classified on the basis of application, products and end users. The application market for cell analysis includes cell proliferation, cell interaction, target identification, study of cell structure. Apart from this it also encompasses the study of cellular viability, signal transduction pathway and other morphological features such as presence and absence of nucleus, shape of the nucleus among others.

On the basis of products in the cell market can be further categorized on the basis of instruments used and consumables products. The instrument market encompasses microscopy, flow cytometry, spectrophotometery, cell counting instruments, cell microarrays among others. Whereas, the consumables market comprises of reagents, miroplates and assay kits among others.

Cell Analysis Market: Drivers

The major drivers for cell analysis market comprises low cost and time for novel drug discovery and significant technological up gradations or developments with respect to analysis instruments and consumables. The market for cell analysis instruments are expected to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. For a cell analysis market to produce effective and accurate results within a stipulated time the consumable products have to be of best quality. Hence, with the growing product market the consumables market will also have a favorable growth in the forthcoming years.

Many companies in past have started collaborating with each other along with research institutes in order to develop and offer innovative and better products and software to the end users are also boosting the growth and opportunities for cell analysis market. For instance in February 2014, Agilent Technologies and Cell Line Genetics collaborated for developing high throughput screening of cell lines for regenerative medicines.

Cell Analysis Market: Region-wise Outlook

Geographically market for cell analysis in Asia-Pacific region would be the fastest growing market. Growth in Asia-pacific market is spurred by government support for improvement and development of innovative screening technologies along with growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services in these regions are likely to boost the Asian market for cell analysis. This could be an excellent opportunity in terms of revenue for new entrants, particularly if affordable products are introduced.

Developed nations such as the United States and European regions are dominating market in terms of revenue and utilization of application kits and instruments. With the intense research and development activities and allocation of government funds for promoting development and innovations in cell analysis tools and instruments has uplifted the market in past decades. For instance companies and research institutes in these regions have been prominent players in carrying out extensive research with respect to stem cells and its application in curing fatal diseases such as multiple sclerosis and cancers.

Key players in cell analysis market include Cell Analysis Market include Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific, BD Biosciences, Danaher Corporation, GE Healthcare, Olympus, Agilent Technologies, Inc., PerkinElmer, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, and Promega among others.

